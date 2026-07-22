Berger Montague PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR)

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) (“Pentair” or the “Company”). The investigation concerns potential violations of the federal securities laws or other potential unlawful conduct on the part of Pentair and certain officers or directors.

Headquartered in London, Pentair provides sustainable water solutions globally. It is a leading provider of residential and commercial pool equipment.

On July 14, 2026, Pentair issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for Q2 2026, revising full-year 2026 guidance. Pentair reported that sales were expected to be approx. $930 million, a decline of 17% from prior guidance, due primarily to the “adverse impact of Pool channel inventory.” Further, EPS was expected to be approx. $0.80, versus previous guidance of $1.39 to $1.42.

Pentair also lowered its full-year 2026 guidance, advising that “[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus previous guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent mostly attributable to destocking of inventory in the Pool channel and right sizing of channel inventory in preparation for the 2027 pool season.”

The Company also announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Brazis, “to pursue another opportunity at a private company.”

On this news, Pentair’s stock price fell $11.35 per share, or 15%, from a close of $75.68 per share on July 14, 2026 to a close of $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

If you are a PENTAIR investor and would like to learn more about this investigation, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com