JazzCash Named Among the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista

JazzCash is the first and only Pakistani fintech recognised in the Payments category

Islamabad, 22 July 2026: JazzCash, Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform and a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), has been named among the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 by CNBC and Statista, in the Payments category.

Compiled by CNBC in partnership with Statista, the list recognises leading global fintech businesses based on performance metrics, growth indicators and sector-specific criteria.

JazzCash serves more than 60 million customers and processed PKR 16.8 trillion (approximately USD 59.7 billion) in Gross Transaction Value during the 12 months ending March 2026. Its network of more than 1.7 million Raast enabled QR merchants extends digital payments to underserved individuals and communities, including those with limited access to traditional banking infrastructure.

JazzCash also issues an average of more than 200,000 digital loans daily, giving individuals and small businesses convenient access to formal credit. Its wider portfolio spans payments, lending, insurance, remittances, savings and investment solutions.

"This recognition by CNBC and Statista is an endorsement of the depth and breadth of JazzCash's impact in advancing financial inclusion and empowering millions of Pakistanis," said Murtaza Ali, CEO of JazzCash. "As Pakistan's digital economy evolves, we will deepen our investment in products, partnerships and infrastructure that expand access, strengthen financial resilience and accelerate the country's transition towards a cashless economy."

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 60 million customers across Pakistan, providing a broad portfolio of services including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, government-to-person payments and government-backed investment products. For more information, visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk.

Contact Information

JazzCash media contact

Khayyam Siddiqi

Head of Communications

+923001115855

khayyam.siddiqi@jazzcash.pk