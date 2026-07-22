CMR Surgical and NVIDIA showcase future of intelligent surgery with Versius Plus™ at SRS 2026

CMR Surgical will demonstrate at SRS 2026, for the first time to a surgical audience, the potential for Versius Plus™ to leverage surgical data to help predict how a procedure may unfold.

Built on NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare’s Medical Physics Simulation framework, the simulation* is designed to support the development of surgical robots that can anticipate, plan and adapt before acting.

It advances CMR’s vision of intelligent surgery, with the potential to help support safer, more consistent care in the operating room.





Cambridge, UK – 22 July 2026, CMR Surgical (“CMR”), the global surgical robotics company, for the first time, is showcasing a simulated environment where Versius Plus is trained to learn from clinical experience to predict how the future surgical environment could evolve under different actions.

Leveraging NVIDIA’s Isaac For Healthcare’s Medical Physics Simulation, Cosmos-H-Dreams shows how the system could help guide surgeon decision- making with the potential to improve patient outcomes.

The capability is enabled by the extensive global adoption of Versius Plus, a digitally-enabled surgical platform designed to capture meaningful surgical data during procedures. Leveraging this platform, CMR has become the largest contributor to Open-H Embodiment—the world's largest open dataset for healthcare robotics. This data is helping to train the next generation of intelligent robotic systems, designed to support and enhance surgeon capability.

CMR Surgical will showcase this new paradigm of simulation in surgical robotics at the SRS 2026 conference, taking place from 23-26 July in Florida, U.S.

Chris Fryer, Chief Technology Officer at CMR Surgical commented: “Versius Plus gives us the foundation to explore the next generation of intelligent surgical systems. Today, surgical robots are tools in the operating room. Our vision is to build on global surgical data to create systems that can provide surgeons with deeper insight, help anticipate future scenarios and support better-informed decision making. This simulation is an important step towards that future.”

The ability for Versius Plus to help surgeons understand the potential impact of future surgical actions in real time is being evaluated in a simulated environment. Cosmos-H-Dreams' real-time simulation is finetuned for Versius Plus using Open-H-Embodiment open data along with the Cosmos world foundation model, an action-conditioned model built on NVIDIA’S physical AI infrastructure which takes the current surgical scene, along with a proposed action by the robot, and predicts what the operating field could look like after that action.

David Niewolny, Head of Business Development for Healthcare and Medical Technology at NVIDIA commented: “True surgical intelligence requires the ability to learn and adapt. By combining NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare Medical Physics Simulation with CMR’s rich clinical insights, developers can create virtual training environments that mirror the complexity of human anatomy. This enables developers to generate diverse surgical scenarios and evaluate robotic behaviour at scale, accelerating the path toward more intelligent surgical robotics.”

Media Contacts: If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical

E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

The simulation is for research and demonstration purposes only. It is not part of the currently cleared Versius Plus system, and is not intended for clinical decision-making or patient care.

Versius Plus Surgical System is 510k cleared by FDA for cholecystectomy in adult patients 22 years of age and older that are eligible for soft tissue minimal access surgery and is 510k pending for gynecology with benign total hysterectomy as well as oophorectomy, salpingectomy, and other gynecologic procedures. This document may contain forward looking statements. Versius Plus is part of a Versius® ecosystem comprised of the Versius Surgical System, the EIZO Curat OR product, the vLimeLite visualisation system, and a suite of electrosurgical and non-electrosurgical instruments in the United States. CMR Surgical, the CMR Surgical logo, vLimeLite and Versius are trademarks or registered trademarks of CMR Surgical in the UK and other jurisdictions. EIZO, the EIZO logo, and Curat OR are trademarks or registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation in Japan and other countries Indocyanine green (ICG) is a drug and is not provided by CMR Surgical and must be independently sourced by the customer. The approval status of the drug may vary by country. The Versius System vLimeLite Instructions for Use, including the approved indications, contraindications and warnings can be found in the product labelling supplied with each Versius Plus System. The Ultrasonic Dissector is not approved for sale in the United States. Versius and its associated products are commercially available in certain geographies. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability. Please contact your local CMR Surgical representative for product availability in your region. Refer to the product-specific user manual for indications, contraindications, warnings, and other product information. The information is correct at the time of publication of this press release.

Safety Information

The Versius Plus Surgical System is a robotically assisted surgical device that is intended to assist in the precise and accurate control of Versius Plus Surgical endoscopic instruments including rigid endoscopes, blunt and sharp endoscopic dissectors, scissors, forceps/pick-ups, needle holders, electrosurgery, and accessories for endoscopic manipulation of tissue, including grasping, cutting, blunt and sharp dissection, approximation, ligation, electrosurgery and suturing.

The Versius Plus Surgical System is indicated for adult patients 22 years of age and older, eligible for soft tissue minimal access surgery, for cholecystectomy.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimally invasive surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.