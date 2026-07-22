Momcozy Launches Its 2026 Breastfeeding Awareness Month Campaign on July 22

New York, USA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every breastfeeding journey looks different, but many parents share the experience of adjusting to new routines, navigating sleepless nights, and celebrating small wins along the way. Reflecting that experience, Momcozy will launch its 2026 Breastfeeding Awareness Month campaign on July 22 with the theme "Breathe & Breastfeed: Support for Every Latch, Letdown and Little Win." Running throughout Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the campaign features educational resources, community initiatives, and support designed to help families navigate every stage of their breastfeeding journey, with World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7) serving as a key milestone.

To keep families engaged throughout the month, the Momcozy Breastfeeding campaign introduces new activities and experiences at each stage. From July 22-26, families can participate in member activities, including the interactive “Take a Breath & Pick” experience, where registered users can enjoy a daily surprise while exploring featured breastfeeding essentials. It also includes wishlist rewards, themed feeding sets, and the Mama Registry, where parents can access breastfeeding education, professional lactation support, and a supportive online community.

From July 27–31, parents are invited to share their breastfeeding stories through an interactive community board, connect with other families, and encourage one another through shared experiences and meaningful conversations.

During World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7), the campaign features expanded educational resources, curated parenting support, and continued access to the Mama registry, offering families more opportunities to celebrate their breastfeeding journeys. During this period, Momcozy also launches its 24/7 Lactation helpline, a complimentary online consultation service available from August 1-14, where parents can receive one-on-one guidance from certified lactation consultants. While the helpline remains available through August 14, the campaign’s community activities continue through August 11, giving families additional opportunities to stay connected and continue the conversations sparked during World Breastfeeding Week. Together, these initiatives aim to provide practical support while reinforcing the importance of accessible breastfeeding education and community care.

The campaign also highlights that support for breastfeeding is about more than just educational resources and community events—it’s a part of the day-to-day lives parents juggle from morning to night.

For many parents, feeding routines begin at home. A bottle washer washer can help simplify daily cleanup, giving families one less task to manage and more time to focus on their little one. Feeding does not occur in the house during all hours of the day, and many parents look for a convenient way to safely store expressed milk while they're away from home. A breast milk cooler helps keep expressed milk at the appropriate temperature while traveling, making it easier to prepare for the next feeding.

As the day winds down, the feeding routine continues. Nighttime feedings can be tiring, but with a baby bottle warmer at the ready, those late-night feedings can feel a little easier. Similarly, a baby monitor allows parents to avoid darting in and out of the nursery, watching over their little one for a more seamless nighttime experience for the whole family.

By highlighting everyday feeding routines, the Momcozy Breastfeeding Campaign aims to help parents discover the support, resources, and community that work best for their families.

About Momcozy





Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com