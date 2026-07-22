SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has entered into a revolving and expandable credit facility (the "Facility") with a syndicate of leading international banks and a global commodities trading house. The mandated lead arrangers of the Facility are ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Macquarie Bank Limited (also acting as technical and modelling Bank), Trafigura Pte Ltd, and UOB.

As the Company's maiden debt facility, Valeura intends for the Facility to establish its credit profile with a group of top-tier lenders and puts committed, scalable financing capacity in place ahead of need. The Facility is a revolving credit line of up to US$75 million, and includes an uncommitted accordion feature allowing total commitments to be increased by up to a further US$250 million, to US$325 million in aggregate.

The Facility complements the Company's existing cash position of approximately US$320 million at the end of Q2 2026, thereby creating total potential liquidity of approximately US$645 million. The Company intends to deploy these financial resources to add value through mergers and acquisitions, and plans to only draw from the Facility when acquisition funding is needed.

Highlights



US$75 million committed revolving credit facility - the Company's inaugural debt facility;



Accordion feature of up to US$250 million, providing a pre-agreed pathway to scale total commitments to US$325 million, subject to lender consent;



Establishes important new financing relationships with a syndicate of three leading international banks and a global commodities trading house;



Three-year tenor priced at 4.00% margin over SOFR (1) , if drawn; and



, if drawn; and Creates total potential liquidity of approximately US$645 million(2).

(1) Secured Overnight Financing Rate (2) Revolving facility plus accordion expansion feature (subject to lender consent and market conditions) plus cash as at 30 June 2026

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Our strategy is to seek growth through disciplined acquisitions that we believe have the potential to be value-accretive, and in this market it is important to be ready to act quickly. Establishing our first lending relationship with a syndicate of this calibre is a deliberate step towards that readiness. We sought a modest inaugural facility as our priority was to build relationships with a core group of lenders, prove our credit profile, and put a flexible, scalable structure in place ahead of need, rather than to maximise commitments on day one.

Together with approximately US$320 million of cash and a clear pathway to scale our financing, we believe the Facility positions us to pursue the right opportunities from a position of genuine strength, while maintaining our customary approach to financial discipline that underpins our business."

Facility

The revolving portion of the Facility is a three-year senior secured revolving credit line, which carries a margin of 4% over the SOFR on drawn amount, and commitment fees of 2% on undrawn amount. Proceeds are available for general corporate purposes across the Company. The Facility includes market-standard financial covenants, no mandatory hedging requirements, and no mandatory principal repayments during the first two years. The Facility also includes an uncommitted accordion feature of US$250 million, which is subject to standard conditions including lender consent and market liquidity.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940 Sean Guest, President and CEO Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO Contact@valeuraenergy.com Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 Robin James Martin, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Roth Canada Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye. The Company is executing a growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Valeura is committed to delivering value-accretive growth for all stakeholders, underpinned by high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's ability to continue generating strong cash flow and adding to its total liquidity; the ability to access more funding through its newly established banking relationships; the intended uses of the Facility; the expectation that future acquisitions, if any, will be value-accretive; and the potential for transformative M&A opportunities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the ongoing conflicts between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, and between Russia and Ukraine; royalty rates and taxes; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the Company's most recent annual information form and the MD&A for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this new release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this new release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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