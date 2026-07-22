Source Logistics Warns Supply Chain Industry About Rising Data-Wiping Cyberattacks, Outlines Layered Defense Strategy

WOODLANDS, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a third-party logistics and warehouse management provider, is addressing the growing cybersecurity threat facing the supply chain industry: data-wiping attacks that aim to destroy company systems and backups rather than hold them for ransom. The warning follows a March 2026 breach at Stryker, the medical technology company, in which attackers used a legitimate device management tool to remotely wipe tens of thousands of devices.

Source Logistics’ cybersecurity strategy centers on reducing the kind of elevated account access that made the Intune-based wipe possible at Stryker. The company prioritizes phishing-awareness training for employees and limits the number of accounts with administrative privileges, since data-wiping attacks typically require elevated access to succeed.

Source Logistics also undergoes third-party review of its cybersecurity posture, including annual audits and is working toward a formal NIST-aligned security framework. The company's technology platform is built on a SaaS-first, API-first model, which it says allows it to adapt its security posture more quickly than legacy, in-house warehouse management systems.

According to public reporting, the Iranian hacktivist group Handala Hack Team claimed responsibility for the Stryker attack on March 11, 2026, alleging it had impacted more than 200,000 systems. The Wall Street Journal reported that the attackers gained Global Administrator-level access within Stryker's Microsoft environment and used Microsoft Intune, a legitimate device management tool, to issue remote wipe commands to an estimated 80,000 enrolled devices over a roughly three-hour window. Stryker later confirmed the incident was not a ransomware attack and that no malware was deployed to its systems.

Security researchers at Outpost24, the parent company of cybersecurity firm Specops Software, identified 278 compromised credentials tied to the stryker.com domain between October 2025 and March 2026, including 83 in the weeks immediately preceding the attack. The finding shows that stolen credentials, rather than malware, are increasingly the way attackers gain entry for destructive attacks like this one.

"It's called a data-wiping attack, and it's relatively new," said Bart Bullard, Chief Technology Officer of Source Logistics. "Instead of trying to hold a company hostage, attackers are just out to do damage. In the Stryker case, they went after the backup servers, too, which is why it reportedly took the company weeks to fully restore its systems."

"There are two types of technology leaders: ones who think audits are painful, and ones who think audits help them protect the company," Bart said. "I’m the second kind. I want auditors to find my problems so I can fix them. That's a lot better than explaining why you didn't do something in the middle of an attack. My job is to make it so operations never even knows they're being protected; if I do my job right on phishing training and on limiting elevated accounts, we're not exposed to this kind of attack in the first place."

Data-wiping attacks add to a broader set of threats facing logistics and warehouse operators, including cargo theft and physical security failures, that Source Logistics said it is addressing through its ongoing technology investments as the company completes a company-wide warehouse management system rollout.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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