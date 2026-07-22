Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

GPGI, INC., F/K/A COMPOSECURE, INC. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpgi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complain that GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpgi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. securities between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #GPGI $GPGI #CompoSecure $CMPO

HUB GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) shares prior to February 11, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zillow-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complain that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zillow's agreement with Redfin Corporation was not a "partnership," but rather an acquisition of Redfin's business; (2) as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws; (3) upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Zillow's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) shares prior to February 11, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zillow-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Zillow #Z #ZG $Z $ZG

About Grabar Law Office :

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com