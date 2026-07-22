Guidelight Health Opens Eighth Massachusetts Location, Expanding Access to Structured Mental Health Care

ANDOVER, Mass., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidelight Health, a leader in evidence-based mental health care, today announced the opening of its newest location at 40 Shattuck Road in Andover. The opening marks Guidelight's eighth Massachusetts location and expands access to Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for individuals who need more support than traditional weekly outpatient therapy but do not require inpatient hospitalization.

Massachusetts is where Guidelight was founded, and the Andover clinic marks the next step in a deliberate build-out across the Commonwealth. Combined with Guidelight's virtual IOP, which is available to clients anywhere in Massachusetts, the expansion gives more individuals and families access to structured mental health care—whether they live near a Guidelight location or need the flexibility of receiving care from home.

Guidelight’s Andover location currently provides PHP and IOP programs for adults ages 18 and older. Programming for adolescents ages 12 to 17 is expected to begin this fall. With a team of experienced clinicians and a supportive environment, Guidelight empowers individuals to achieve measurable progress on their mental health journey through comprehensive, evidence-based group therapy, medication management and individual therapy.

"Opening our eighth Massachusetts clinic is a real milestone for us, and it's personal—this is the state where Guidelight began, and it's where we’re proving that evidence-based care can be both rigorous and deeply human," said Dr. Andy Cruz, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Guidelight. "Group therapy is at the heart of why our model works: healing rarely happens in isolation, and there is real, measurable power in sitting alongside people who understand what you're going through, guided by clinicians trained to turn that shared experience into progress. With Andover open and virtual IOP reaching clients statewide, we're delivering on our mission to make that kind of care accessible to every family in Massachusetts, not just the ones near a clinic door."

Approximately one in four Massachusetts adults lives with a mental health condition, and one in nine adolescents experience serious thoughts of suicide each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Guidelight strives to clinically evaluate clients within 24 hours of referral and offer them a chance to begin the program the next business day, if appropriate. This is extremely fast access for higher-acuity programs and makes an enormous difference when an individual needs support immediately. The company also accepts most major insurance plans including MassHealth reducing financial barriers to seeking care.

Client outcomes, along with recent recognition from two of the largest insurance providers in Massachusetts, demonstrate the impact of Guidelight’s treatment model. In a third-party payer analysis, more than 90% of Guidelight PHP clients remained in the community without returning to a hospital, emergency department or intensive level of behavioral health care within 90 days of discharge. Guidelight’s return-to-higher-care rate was more than 70% lower than the peer-provider benchmark included in the analysis.

Guidelight currently operates 15 clinics across Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina and California as well as virtual programs all with a focus on delivering world-class care for individuals navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders and more.





Guidelight Andover is now open providing primary mental health care to adults.

About Guidelight

Guidelight is a leading national provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults and adolescents. With a mission to redefine mental health care, Guidelight bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient treatment—delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment that fits into the rhythms of daily life. By bringing sophisticated clinical programs to communities across the country, Guidelight is increasing access to transformative care because everyone deserves a seat. For more information, visit guidelighthealth.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/961dac0d-3e24-42bf-97a8-9249f72db72b