SoldierStrong Donates Two Real® Immersive Systems to Palo Alto VA to Advance Veteran Rehabilitation

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit committed to donating revolutionary medical technology to assist injured veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service, today announced the donation of two REAL® Immersive Systems to the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System.

The donations will support U.S. military veterans receiving care at the Palo Alto VA by providing immersive healthcare technology designed to aid in physical and cognitive rehabilitation. The REAL® Immersive System leverages virtual reality (VR) and full-body tracking sensor technology to deliver engaging, interactive therapeutics that help patients build functional skills, improve mobility, and enhance overall wellness.

The REAL® Immersive System is designed for use across a wide range of rehabilitation needs, from high-acuity to high-functioning patients. It supports both physical and occupational therapy through activities targeting upper and lower extremities, balance, coordination, cognition, and activities of daily living. With full-body sensors, clinicians can track patient movement and progress in real time, allowing for personalized and adaptive therapy.

Virtual reality continues to transform the rehabilitation landscape, particularly for post-9/11 veterans who are often more familiar with interactive digital environments. By incorporating immersive technology into treatment plans, clinicians can increase patient engagement and adherence, leading to better outcomes.

“SoldierStrong is committed to ensuring that our nation’s veterans have access to the most advanced rehabilitation tools available,” said Dr. Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong. “By bringing REAL Immersive Systems to the Palo Alto VA, we are equipping clinicians with innovative technology that can motivate patients, accelerate recovery, and ultimately improve quality of life.”

This donation is part of SoldierStrong’s broader mission to provide state-of-the-art medical technologies to veterans and VA medical centers across the country. To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in revolutionary devices, including wearable robotic exoskeletons known as “SoldierSuits,” which help paralyzed veterans stand and walk, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat veterans living with post-traumatic stress (PTS).

In a 2023 interview with U.S. Medicine, a publication for healthcare professionals in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mark Havran, DPT, a national physical therapy executive for the VA and chief of Extended Care and Rehabilitation at the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System in Des Moines, said, “The technology is visionary. We foresee this will allow an extension of our clinics and education tools beyond brick and mortar. The patient, the caregiver and the interdisciplinary team will be able to improve access, functional outcomes, and [there will be] less downstream costs while having a mix of services available.”

With the addition of the REAL® Immersive Systems, the Palo Alto VA will further enhance its ability to deliver innovative, patient-centered care to the veterans it serves.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong assists U.S. military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women move in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards support of veterans so that they can better transition to and thrive in civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/ .

Contact: Christina Stroback (SoldierStrong)

319.936.9300

christina@soldierstrong.org