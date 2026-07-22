Dallas, TEXAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group (DAG) today announced that its SEC Registered Investment Advisor subsidiary, Digital Wealth Partners LLC, has formally rebranded its digital asset advisory platform as DAG-Wealth. Alongside the rebrand, the firm introduced DAG Private Client, a new platform for estate planning, entity structuring, tax preparation referrals, and related planning services. Both now operate under a single web presence at DAG.com.

Digital Ascension Group Expands Platform to Unify Investment Management, Estate Planning, and Digital Asset Strategy

DAG Wealth continues its core mandate: managing wealth and digital asset investment strategies for clients and helping Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) seamlessly add digital assets to client portfolios without having to build their own internal compliance, or independent third-party custody coordination infrastructure. DAG Private Client extends the platform beyond investing into the planning work that preserves wealth across generations.

"Investment management, planning, protection, and digital assets used to be separate conversations. For our clients, they've become one conversation," said Erin Friez, CEO of DAG. "DAG Wealth and DAG Private Client let us handle that whole conversation in one place, instead of asking clients to coordinate it across four providers."

Family offices are increasingly embracing digital assets. BNY's 2025 Global Family Office Study found that 74% of respondents have invested in or are exploring the asset class, compared with 39% just one year earlier. As adoption expands, so does the need for coordinated planning across investments, tax, estate, governance, and compliance functions.

That growing complexity is what Digital Ascension Group was built to solve. Founders Jake Claver and Max Avery recognized that digital asset investors often relied on multiple providers who rarely worked in concert. By integrating investment management, private client services, estate planning, tax coordination, and digital asset expertise under one roof, DAG created a more seamless experience for clients navigating an increasingly sophisticated financial landscape.

"Advisors can see digital assets showing up in client portfolios, but many can't take them on because of the operational and compliance workload," said Max Kahn of DAG Wealth. "We supply the infrastructure and oversight so advisors and their clients can participate without lowering the standards that define wealth management."

The changes follow a series of senior hires: Chief Investment Officer Louis Hsu, Chief Product and Strategy Officer Kristen Mirabella, Chief Operations Officer Martha Vokes and Chief Compliance Officer Cynthia Jackson. The team's backgrounds include Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Grayscale, Gemini, and U.S. Bank.

For more information, visit DAG.com.

Erin Friez CEO DAG

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Max Avery

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