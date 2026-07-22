RedotPay Recognized as One of the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, in the Payments category. RedotPay’s inclusion in the prestigious list reflects the growth of the company, which is the global leader in stablecoin consumer payments by volume and has over eight million users.

The list is compiled independently by CNBC and Statista, based on the past year's performance data. Now in its fourth edition, the list honors 500 companies across nine market segments — Payments, Wealth Technology, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Insurtech, Regtech, and Others. For each segment, performance indicators and other metrics were used to evaluate and select companies for inclusion on the list.

"We’re honored to be recognized as a leading payments fintech company by CNBC and Statista. Stablecoin-powered payments are quickly becoming trusted by millions around the world, especially among those who don’t have reliable access to traditional banking infrastructure. We remain focused on making everyday stablecoin payments accessible to many more around the world," said Michael Gao, CEO and Co-Founder of RedotPay.

The recognition reflects RedotPay's continued focus on making stablecoin payments accessible, reliable, and compliant for customers and businesses globally. The company recently surpassed $1bn in monthly total payment volume. Its investors include Goodwater, Galaxy, Pantera, and Lightspeed.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructure. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, visit www.redotpay.com.

Contact

RedotPay

press@redotpay.com

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