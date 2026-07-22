Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI) Completes Factory Acceptance Testing for TrueShot AI™ Stinger Trainer, Paving the Way for Fall U.S. Army Fielding



CESI's TrueShot AI Stinger Training System is cleared to deliver this fall.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light company, today announced that its TrueShot AI Stinger Training System (STS) has successfully completed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT). This achievement marks a significant milestone as the first system to do so for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Live Training System (LTS), Increment 1, rapid fielding. Verified to meet all performance and design specifications, the system is now cleared for production and delivery to the field.

Authorized under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for the U.S. Army, the current production phase encompasses a substantial number of Stinger Trainers scheduled for delivery.

With FAT complete, CESI will begin fielding the STS early this fall to two of the U.S. Army's premier Combat Training Centers in Louisiana and California, as well as across Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs). The system will support rotational units sharpening their air defense proficiency against a complex, contested threat environment.

“The FAT serves as a powerful validation of our optical-based, computer vision, AI-enabled technology, which is the foundation of the TrueShot AI Product Line,” said Thomas Fransson, By Light’s Senior Vice President, Simulation Products & Services. “This milestone ensures we are providing Soldiers with a highly realistic, accurate, and effective capability to train on critical air-defense skills.”

Part of the company’s TrueShot AI Live Training Product Line, the STS delivers realistic, instrumented training for Stinger gunners and short-range air defense (SHORAD) crews. By strengthening the rigor and fidelity of air defense engagements in force-on-force exercises, the Stinger Trainer enhances readiness through flexible, immersive, and responsive training aligned with the Army’s modernization goals.

The successful validation of the system’s performance not only secures the current deployment timeline but also strategically positions the CESI team to meet anticipated additional demand signals from users beyond the initial fielding schedule.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions—Cyber, and Modeling, Simulation & Training—providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems, and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies, By Light enables defense organizations to predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light’s portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit bylight.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a737129-48b3-45db-acf7-f0c7111573ed