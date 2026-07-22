New Mitratech Study Reveals Compliance Concerns Raised by Healthcare HR Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech HR Solutions , a global leader in workforce compliance technology, in collaboration with HRMorning , today released new research revealing that healthcare HR leaders consistently raise compliance as one of their biggest operational challenges even as new, niche AI vendors enter the market. The findings highlight how HR processes still delay hiring, increase administrative burdens, lack automation, and create unnecessary risk across healthcare organizations.

Healthcare HR Leaders Say Fragmented Compliance Processes Are Slowing Hiring and Increasing Risk

Mitratech’s report, The Compliance Concerns Healthcare HR Brings Up First , analyzed 2,867 conversations conducted between September 2023 and May 2026 with healthcare HR professionals across 48 states. The findings capture the compliance challenges healthcare HR professionals raise in their own words, revealing where they experience the greatest operational friction and pressure. As AI accelerates innovation across HR technology, the research highlights that solving workforce compliance still requires more than automation alone.

"This research makes clear that compliance isn't a single workflow," said Dave Deitering , CEO of Mitratech HR Solutions. "It’s dozens of interconnected obligations spread across multiple systems, deadlines, and regulatory frameworks. Healthcare organizations can’t keep up and need solutions that bring trusted data compliance intelligence, Agentic AI automation, and ongoing workforce compliance together into one connected experience so HR teams can operate with speed and confidence."

The research identified three recurring themes:

Compliance is the epicenter of healthcare HR teams. Regardless of organization size or role, healthcare HR professionals consistently described compliance as central to their daily responsibilities, citing OIG exclusions, I-9 reverification, E-Verify, credential monitoring, and state-specific requirements even when discussions began around broader HR technology.

Regardless of organization size or role, healthcare HR professionals consistently described compliance as central to their daily responsibilities, citing OIG exclusions, I-9 reverification, E-Verify, credential monitoring, and state-specific requirements even when discussions began around broader HR technology. Healthcare HR teams are operating across fragmented compliance ecosystems. Organizations frequently described managing hiring across multiple disconnected applications, spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and manual processes, creating duplicate work and making compliance visibility difficult.

Organizations frequently described managing hiring across multiple disconnected applications, spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and manual processes, creating duplicate work and making compliance visibility difficult. Healthcare organizations remain challenged to balance hiring speed with regulatory uncertainty. HR leaders repeatedly described pressure to fill critical positions quickly while ensuring every screening, credential, verification, and compliance requirement had been completed correctly.



"The most valuable finding in this report is not a statistic; it is the language," said Jim Lonergan , Chairman and Owner of HRMorning. "When HR leaders describe compliance in their own words, unprompted and in the middle of a conversation about something else entirely, you learn something a questionnaire cannot tell you."

These findings point to a broader shift toward connected workforce compliance platforms that unify hiring, screening, work authorization, and ongoing workforce monitoring. As regulatory complexity grows alongside staffing pressures, reducing operational fragmentation is becoming essential to maintaining both hiring velocity and confidence in compliance.

A Critical Connection: Background Screening and I-9 Compliance to Streamline the Hiring Process

One needle-moving integration driving both pace of hiring and compliance is between Background Screening technology and I-9 Compliance. Mitratech helps healthcare organizations with this through AssureHire and an electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance through its I-9 Compliance solution . This allows businesses to reduce manual handoffs, improve visibility across hiring and onboarding, and help strengthen compliance while accelerating time-to-hire.

Download the full report: The Compliance Concerns Healthcare HR Brings Up First .

Methodology

This report is based on 2,867 vendor-evaluation discovery calls conducted by HR Morning’s research team via Rover, its market intelligence platform. The calls included healthcare HR professionals across the continental United States and followed a standardized discussion guide focused on HR technology, HRMS, payroll, and learning management. All speaker and company identifiers were removed before analysis.

About Mitratech HR Solutions

Mitratech HR Solutions transforms workforce compliance into a strategic advantage through an AI-first ecosystem built for today’s employers. More than 14,000 organizations rely on Mitratech to navigate evolving regulations, reduce risk, and manage workforce complexity with confidence and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

About HRMorning

HRMorning is a leading media and intelligence platform serving HR professionals across the United States. HRMorning’s Rover Insights platform conducts ongoing discovery-call research with HR and finance leaders at mid-market and enterprise organizations, producing actionable market intelligence for HR-technology vendors.