Skyline Industrial REIT Fully Leases Zero-Carbon Industrial Park in Halifax

Guelph, ON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Industrial REIT has fully leased its zero-carbon design industrial park, Bayers Lake Industrial Centre, in Halifax, NS (125 and 265 Julius Boulevard), comprising of 400,000 sq. ft. The leasing of the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC)-certified property, which is one of the biggest industrial parks in Atlantic Canada, included the single largest industrial speculative lease on record in Halifax and made up the majority of total industrial space leased year-to-date in the region.

“The leasing of Bayers Lake Industrial Centre not only reflects the continued expansion of the quality of the REIT’s portfolio and the tenants they attract, but it also demonstrates the strength of Skyline’s development strategy and our team’s ability to deliver well-positioned Class A industrial space,” said Mike Bonneveld, President, Skyline Industrial REIT.

Bayers Lake Industrial Centre is strategically located adjacent to Halifax’s fastest-growing communities, with easy access to four major highways, rail routes, and two major Atlantic Canada ports, PSA Fairview Cove Terminal and PSA Atlantic Hub Terminal. The two-building industrial park was developed by Skyline Industrial REIT with project partners Lindsay Construction and Secure Capital. Skyline Industrial REIT holds a majority interest in the zero-carbon design development through a joint venture with Secure Capital and Lindsay Construction. Skyline and its partners would also like to thank Gary McKenzie and his team at CBRE Halifax, as well as East Port Property Management.

The two buildings that make up the industrial park have been leased by three separate tenants. Building A (230,235 sq. ft.) is 100% leased to ID Logistics, a global third-party logistics provider with a growing Canadian footprint. Two-thirds of Building B (113,547 sq. ft.) is leased to a Canadian warehouse, distributor, and logistics group. The remaining 57,345 sq. ft. of Building B is leased to F3 Group Inc., a local construction and development firm with a strong presence in Eastern Canada.

“Halifax is experiencing a resurgence in its industrial market demand following a quiet 2025; by developing Bayers Lake Industrial Centre in the heart of what is known as the Ultra Atlantic Gateway, we were able to capitalize on that demand,” said Bonneveld.

Skyline Industrial REIT comprises a diverse portfolio of 100% Canadian industrial properties in core industrial nodes along major transportation routes, with a focus on warehousing, distribution, and logistics real estate. This professionally managed REIT has provided historically stable returns since its inception.

About Skyline

Skyline is a capital management company that acquires, develops, and manages real estate properties and renewable infrastructure assets, and offers them as private alternative investment products.

Skyline currently manages more than $10 billion* in assets across its real estate and renewable infrastructure platforms.

With approximately 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

For more information about Skyline, please visit SkylineGroupOfCompanies.ca.

*Includes all Skyline entities under common management and control. As at March 31, 2026.

About Secure Capital

A privately held real estate advisor and developer focused on creating high-performance industrial and multi-family properties in Canada. Secure Capital believes exceptional real estate should deliver strong long-term returns while reducing environmental impact and strengthening the communities it serves.

For more information about Secure Capital, please visit SecureCapital.ca.

About Lindsay Construction

Lindsay Construction is one of Atlantic Canada's leading construction companies, delivering innovative commercial, institutional, industrial and residential projects that strengthen communities across the region. Through a commitment to quality, collaboration and client partnerships, Lindsay has helped shape Atlantic Canada for more than 65 years.

For more information about Lindsay Construction, please visit LindsayConstruction.ca.

Attachment