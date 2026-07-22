"Hustle House" Cultivates Next Generation of Christian Entrepreneurs

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a shared interest in entrepreneurship has grown into a community of six Cedarville University students who are launching businesses, leading a national organization and pursuing kingdom impact through the "Hustle House." When the 2026 academic year begins in a few weeks, a new group of students will join the house, continuing a model of Christian entrepreneurship that has already produced multiple startups, a national organziation and international ministry opportunities.

Centered on the intersection of faith and entrepreneurship, the Hustle House brings together college students with shared interests, drive and professional networks. Through the community, house members are pursuing ambitious but attainable professional goals.

The Hustle House includes junior Josh Hochstedler, a cyber operations major from São Paulo, Brazil; senior Will Woods, a marketing and finance double-major from Armagh, Pennsylvania; junior Java Kazikhozhaev, a finance major from Lebanon, Ohio; Aaron Perry, a recent economics graduate from Overland Park, Kansas; Ben Ormsbee, a finance graduate from Cedarville, Ohio; and his brother, Daniel, who earned degrees in mechanical engineering and molecular biology.

In August 2025, the six housemates were strangers. By May 2026, they had become not only friends but also business partners, encouraging one another to use their gifts to make a lasting impact.

How the Hustle House Encourages Christian Entrepreneurship

“I met Aaron Perry through the Hustle House, and we went on to co-found Ruper Labs, an AI integration business,” said Hochstedler. “Living in the same house — with shared interests and shared drive — allows you to quickly form connections and build together.”

The Hustle House has become the birthplace of various endeavors, including projects in landscaping, marketing, graphic design and IT support. Entrepreneurs for Christ, an organization supporting Christian entrepreneurs across the country, started with a shared vision between Woods and Dr. Kary Oberbrunner, Berry Chair and assistant professor of entrepreneurship. To support the growth of Entrepreneurs for Christ, which has since launched a chapter at Liberty University, many Hustle House members supported Woods’ vision and took on leadership roles in the organization.

“I think the Hustle House is the ideal case study for Entrepreneurs for Christ,” said Hochstedler, who serves as national officer of the organization. “The Hustle House is a small example of what we seek to create with Entrepreneurs for Christ on a broader scale — entrepreneurs supporting one another, building together and magnifying their impact through community.”

Cedarville Students Launch Businesses and a National Entrepreneurship Organization

To Hochstedler, success is not a matter of finances but of kingdom impact.

“My faith drives me to work with excellence,” said Hochstedler, “and to do so in a manner that glorifies God and that creates resources that I can then give back to the kingdom to help grow missions, to help grow the church and to be able to serve other people.”

Cedarville Students Take Entrepreneurship Mission to South America

Through Entrepreneurs for Christ, the Hustle House members recently led an entrepreneurship-focused missions trip to South America, visiting São Paulo, Brazil, and surrounding regions. They spent the week meeting with entrepreneurs, helping business owners implement AI and leading workshops that equipped local entrepreneurs to build gospel-centered businesses that promote financial and social stability in their communities.

For Woods, the Hustle House offers future generations of Cedarville entrepreneurs more than a living space — it offers real community and support.

“In one year, we held dozens of events, met hundreds of entrepreneurs and traveled tens of thousands of miles. Through it all, we put together a house that, Lord-willing, will contain the top entrepreneurial talent at Cedarville for years to come,” said Woods.

As some of the original members move beyond the Hustle House after graduation to continue building businesses and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, a new generation is preparing to carry on its mission. Junior information technology management major David Fessler of Waynesville, Ohio, sophomore computer engineering major Jonny Yonjan of Kathmandu District, Nepal, and sophomore finance major Jonathan Ellington of Chesterfield, Missouri, are expected to join the Hustle House this fall, while sophomore electrical engineering major Andrew Bruckart of Xenia, Ohio, is expected to join in the spring.

The students hope the Hustle House will continue to foster an environment of excellence both in and out of the classroom for future students who share the same passion for entrepreneurship that brought the original six members together.

About Cedarville University

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation’s top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal’s 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Photo Cutlines

1- HUSTLE HOUSE: Entrepreneurs at Cedarville are launching businesses, leading a national organization and pursuing kingdom impact while living in what they call the “Hustle House.” Left to right: Ben Ormsbee, Will Woods, Aaron Perry, Josh Hochstedler, Daniel Ormsbee and Java Kazikhozhaev.

2- CHILE TRIP: Hustle House members meeting with coffee shop owners in Chile who use their profits to fund the digging of wells in Sierra Leone. Photos courtesy of Josh Hochstedler

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