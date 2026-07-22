Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Sarah & Joe Davis Join President’s Club in Danbury, CT

DANBURY, Conn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long before becoming owners of their Minuteman Press franchise in Danbury, CT in November of 2022, Sarah and Joe Davis each built extensive careers in the printing industry that prepared them for long-term success. Joe spent more than 30 years working as an employee at Minuteman Press in Danbury, gaining deep operational knowledge and first-hand experience in the business, while Sarah studied graphic arts and spent 12 years in the industry alongside additional experience in business ownership and corporate human resources. Together, their combined background in print production, customer service, operations, and management has helped Sarah and Joe grow and earn recognition as members of the President’s Club.

Sarah says, “For us, joining the President’s Club is not just about reaching a sales benchmark; it’s a reflection of the strong relationships we’ve built within our community and the trust our customers place in us every day. It also recognizes the efforts of our entire team and their drive to improve and grow the business. Being part of the President’s Club motivates us to keep pushing forward and continue expanding our service.”





From Employee to Owner in Danbury

Before buying the business, Sarah shares, “Joe worked at Minuteman Press in Danbury for over 30 years, gaining valuable knowledge and insight while working under three different ownership teams. His long-standing commitment and deep understanding of the business ultimately led him to purchase our center. I pursued an education in graphic arts and spent 12 years working in the industry, building a strong foundation in visual communication and print production. In addition to my printing background, I have owned other businesses and spent several years working in corporate human resources, developing strong skills in customer service, operations, and team management. Together, we bring a unique combination of experience, creativity, and business expertise to Minuteman Press in Danbury, allowing us to better serve our customers with both quality and care.”

Sarah explains how the ongoing support from Minuteman Press International has been a huge factor in their success, saying, “The training and support we’ve received from MPIHQ over the years has been incredibly valuable to our success. From the beginning, they provided thorough onboarding that helped us quickly understand both the operational and business sides of running our center. On the software side, they’ve consistently kept us up to date with user-friendly systems that streamline workflow, improve order management, and enhance customer communication. Whenever updates or new tools are introduced, the support team is readily available to guide us through the process and ensure a smooth transition.”

She continues, “In terms of equipment and vendor relationships, Minuteman Press has been a tremendous resource. They connect us with trusted vendors and help us make informed decisions when it comes to investing in new technology. This has allowed us to stay competitive and offer high-quality products, including our in-house embroidery services. Overall, the ongoing support, training opportunities, and access to a strong network have given us the confidence and resources to grow and adapt over the years.”

Business Growth & Marketing

For Minuteman Press in Danbury, growth starts with building community relationships. Sarah says, “Our business community is highly engaged, relationship-driven, and deeply rooted in the local area. We work with a wide range of clients—from small businesses and startups to established organizations, nonprofits, and schools—all of whom value quality, speed, and personalized service. Giving back is an important part of who we are. We actively work with many local nonprofits, providing discounted services and, in some cases, donating print materials to support their fundraising and community outreach efforts.”

Top 3 Keys to Sales Growth

“ Commitment to Customer Relationships: One of the biggest drivers of our growth has been building strong, long-term relationships with our customers. We focus on responsiveness, reliability, and a true understanding of each client’s needs. By delivering consistent quality and personalized service, we’ve turned first-time customers into repeat clients and long-term partners.





One of the biggest drivers of our growth has been building strong, long-term relationships with our customers. We focus on responsiveness, reliability, and a true understanding of each client’s needs. By delivering consistent quality and personalized service, we’ve turned first-time customers into repeat clients and long-term partners. Expanding and Promoting Our In-House Capabilities: We’ve made a concerted effort to grow and promote our in-house services—especially embroidery. By investing in equipment and highlighting these capabilities to our customers, we’ve been able to increase average order size, improve turnaround times, and become more of a one-stop shop for businesses in our community.





We’ve made a concerted effort to grow and promote our in-house services—especially embroidery. By investing in equipment and highlighting these capabilities to our customers, we’ve been able to increase average order size, improve turnaround times, and become more of a one-stop shop for businesses in our community. Consistent Sales & Marketing Efforts: We’ve stayed proactive with marketing and outreach, whether through direct sales, local networking, or promoting seasonal opportunities. Rather than waiting for business to come to us, we’ve focused on consistently getting in front of customers, showcasing what we can do, and identifying new growth opportunities.”



Top 3 Ways of Marketing the Business

“ Building Relationships & Referral Networking: We focus heavily on relationships within the local business community. By providing great service and staying engaged with our customers, we’ve built a strong referral network. Word-of-mouth continues to be one of our most powerful and reliable sources of new business.





We focus heavily on relationships within the local business community. By providing great service and staying engaged with our customers, we’ve built a strong referral network. Word-of-mouth continues to be one of our most powerful and reliable sources of new business. Promoting Our In-House Capabilities: We actively market what sets us apart—especially our in-house embroidery services. By showcasing samples, sharing our work, and educating customers on all the products we offer, we’re able to grow existing accounts and attract new clients looking for a one-stop shop.





We actively market what sets us apart—especially our in-house embroidery services. By showcasing samples, sharing our work, and educating customers on all the products we offer, we’re able to grow existing accounts and attract new clients looking for a one-stop shop. Local Radio Advertising & Custom Commercials: One of our most unique and effective strategies has been partnering with our local radio station and creating our own commercials. This allows us to consistently get our name out in the community, build brand recognition, and stay top-of-mind with local businesses in a way that feels personal and authentic.”



High-Demand Products

Sarah says, “Growth comes from lifetime value, not one-time jobs. We have developed many local business partnerships with Chambers of Commerce, schools, and nonprofits. Our high-demand products for these clients include:

Custom Apparel & Embroidery (Fast-Growing Core)

Branded polos, hats, hoodies, uniforms

Corporate wear + small business branding packages

Local teams, farms, and organizations (like Fathen Farms)



Direct Mail & Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)

Targeted campaigns for local businesses

Full-service design → print → mail

Signs, Banners & Event Graphics

Yard signs, posters, retractable & vinyl banners

Trade show displays

Window graphics



Our primary focus is building strong relationships with our clients, producing everything they need, and generating repeat business.”

Rewards & Advice for Others

With President’s Club status achieved, Sarah reflects on the rewards of owning a business. She says, “We love seeing repeat customers come back and trust us with their brand year after year. That loyalty means everything to us—and it often leads to referrals, which is an even greater compliment. When our customers recommend us to others, it shows that we’re not just meeting expectations, we’re building real relationships and delivering consistent value. On a personal level, being a business owner allows me to take pride in creating something meaningful for both our customers and our community.”

When asked what advice she has for others, Sarah answers, “My advice is to fully embrace the systems and support that Minuteman Press provides. From software to vendor relationships, those resources are there to help you operate more efficiently and grow your business—taking advantage of them makes a significant difference.”

She concludes, “Also, stay focused on building strong relationships with your customers and your local community. Providing excellent service and expanding into areas like embroidery and promotional products can really set your center apart and create long-term growth opportunities.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Danbury, CT, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ct/danbury/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e7a111-8a2f-4b4c-add2-1b50cc97a269