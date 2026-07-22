New Life Extension® Supplement Supports Multiple Types of Memory

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misplacing keys, mixing up names, or fumbling for the right word are familiar frustrations for many adults. As we age, the brain’s capacity to keep up with the mental demands of daily life naturally begins to slow down. But you can be proactive about your memory health with Life Extension’s new Ultra Memory & Recall™ once-daily supplement. This science-backed formula contains independently studied ingredients that support the brain’s ability to learn, retain and retrieve information.

Unlike other memory supplements that focus on a single aspect of cognition, Ultra Memory & Recall™ stands apart by addressing multiple dimensions of memory performance.

“Our brains weave visual and verbal information into different types of memory, including short-term working memory (items on your grocery list), and long-term (episodic) memory (where you parked overnight),” explained Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “Ultra Memory & Recall™ is designed to support multiple facets of how we keep tabs of our lives, so we continue to feel ‘with it’ as we age.”

The science behind Ultra Memory & Recall™

The newest addition to Life Extension’s brain health category promotes cognitive processing speed, multitasking and other cognitive benchmarks with a combination of green oat extract and a blend of Terminalia chebula and Boswellia serrata extracts, each independently studied for their cognitive benefits. The chosen ingredients in the formula address:

Verbal short- and long-term memory: In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled group study involving healthy adults (ages 40 to 65), participants taking the Terminalia chebula and Boswellia serrata blend in Ultra Memory & Recall™ reported positive changes in short-term and long-term (episodic) memory, measured by the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (RAVLT), a widely used assessment that evaluates memory, learning, and retention.1



Overall brain health: In that same study, positive changes were found in cognitive function, and in serum brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, a protein that supports the health and function of neurons, which is crucial for overall memory and cognitive performance.1



Visual working memory: In another clinical study of healthy adults, participants taking the green oat extract in this memory supplement reported positive changes in visual and spatial working memory, as evaluated by a Corsi blocks task, a classic neuropsychological test designed to assess visuospatial working memory and spatial memory.2

“We wanted to offer customers an evidence-based way to support a sharp mind, strong long-term (episodic) memory, and verbal and visual memory,” explained Shane Comiskey, PhD, a research scientist at Life Extension, who helped develop the formula. “So, we chose the ingredients based on the clinical data available,” Dr. Comiskey added.

It’s never too late to prioritize cognitive health with simple lifestyle changes, such as diet, regular movement and adequate sleep, noted Dr. Smith. “You lived it. Don’t lose it. Keep your cognitive health top-of-mind with a daily supplement that supports multiple aspects of cognitive performance,” he added.

Life Extension’s Ultra Memory & Recall™ is gluten-free and non-GMO.

References

Frontiers in Nutrition. 2025. Nutrients. 2020;12(6):1598.

About Life Extension

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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