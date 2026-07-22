Phlow Corp. Appoints Sripathy Venkatraman, Ph.D, As Chief Scientific Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), dedicated to strengthening the nation's pharmaceutical supply chain and protecting America's medicine cabinet, today announced the appointment of Sripathy Venkatraman, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Scientific Officer.

Venkatraman brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, process chemistry, manufacturing, and scientific leadership. He joins Phlow following a distinguished career at Curia, where he spent more than two decades helping develop, scale, and manufacture pharmaceutical products across a global network of research, development, and manufacturing facilities.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Venkatraman will lead Phlow's scientific strategy and development activities, helping advance the company's integrated research and development capabilities. He will play a key role in advancing Phlow's scientific capabilities, serving both the company's national preparedness mission and the biopharmaceutical innovators who rely on advanced, U.S.-based partners.

"Phlow was built on an urgent conviction: that America should be able to develop and manufacture its own essential medicines, and do it with science and technology that set a new standard," said Dawn Von Rohr, Chief Operating Officer of Phlow. "Sri brings the scientific depth and manufacturing discipline to advance that work. His leadership will strengthen the capabilities that define how Phlow makes medicines, the quality, the speed, and the reliability, as we continue to build one of the most advanced domestic development and manufacturing platforms in the country."

Venkatraman most recently served in senior executive leadership roles at Curia, including Interim President of Global R&D and Developmental Manufacturing and Vice President of Global R&D and Developmental Manufacturing. During his 23-year tenure with the organization, he advanced from bench scientist to executive leader, overseeing research and development, process development, technology transfer, pilot plant operations, and manufacturing activities across multiple sites supporting both small molecule and biologic programs.

Prior to his executive leadership roles, Venkatraman held positions of increasing responsibility across research and development, process chemistry, and manufacturing organizations. His experience spans the full pharmaceutical development lifecycle, from early-stage process development and scale-up through commercial manufacturing and supply.

"Throughout my career, I have been driven by a belief that great science, disciplined execution, and manufacturing excellence are essential to delivering reliable medicines," said Venkatraman. "Phlow's mission to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and support long-term supply chain resilience is one I believe deeply in. I am excited to join the team and contribute to this important work."

Venkatraman earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Tulane University and an MBA from the University at Albany. He has authored more than 30 patents and publications related to chemical synthesis, process development, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About Phlow Corp.

Phlow Corp. is a U.S.-based advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Certified B Corporation, purpose-built to strengthen America's medicine supply chain. Phlow applies advanced, technology-enabled development and manufacturing to bring essential medicines and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients to life on American soil.

Phlow's modern facilities in Virginia are designed for continuous, hybrid, and advanced batch manufacturing across the full product lifecycle, from development through commercial scale. The company supports national preparedness through programs such as the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Reserve (SAPIR), helping ensure critical ingredients and medicines remain available when they are needed most. By combining scientific rigor, advanced manufacturing, and a mission to protect America's medicine cabinet, Phlow is building a more secure and resilient domestic supply of medicines for the American people. For more information, visit phlow-usa.com.