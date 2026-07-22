Oatey Co. Promotes Alan Toot to Vice President, Engineering

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Alan Toot has been promoted to Vice President, Engineering.

Since joining Oatey this year as Director, Mechanical Engineering, Toot has demonstrated strong technical leadership and quickly made a significant impact within the organization. He has advanced new product development across mechanical product categories, improved engineering processes and accelerated the delivery of product enhancements, while supporting business goals and driving continuous improvement.

In his new role, Toot will lead Oatey’s Engineering organization and define its strategic direction, driving the development of innovative products that align with market demand and long-term business objectives. He will play a pivotal role in advancing engineering excellence and ensuring Oatey products continue to meet the highest standards for quality and performance.

“I’m proud to lead Oatey’s Engineering organization and work alongside a team whose technical expertise, collaboration and customer focus uphold the trusted reputation Oatey has earned over generations,” said Toot. “As we look ahead, we will continue building on that legacy by developing solutions that strengthen our product portfolio, address evolving customer needs and continue reflecting Oatey’s longstanding commitment to quality and reliability.”

“Alan is a proven leader who knows how to engage teams, bring clarity to complex initiatives and move priorities forward with discipline,” said Scott Voisinet, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Oatey. “In a short time, he has brought valuable perspective and momentum to the business, and I look forward to seeing how he continues to elevate our engineering capabilities in this expanded role.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

akeiber@oatey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fc9ebf9-d750-4f26-8700-03725099071a