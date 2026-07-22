Radiotherapy Market to Grow from USD 7.98 Billion in 2026 to USD 10.68 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global radiotherapy market will grow from USD 7.98 billion in 2026 to USD 10.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising global incidence of cancer, increasing healthcare investments, and growing demand for precision oncology treatments. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as proton beam therapy, adaptive radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, MRI-guided radiotherapy, and artificial intelligence-based treatment planning is significantly improving treatment precision while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026 : USD 7.98 billion

: USD 7.98 billion Market forecast, 2031 : USD 10.68 billion

: USD 10.68 billion Growth rate : CAGR of 6.0% (2026–2031)

: CAGR of 6.0% (2026–2031) Largest offering segment : Systems

: Systems Largest technology segment : External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT)

: External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) Largest application segment : External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) Applications

: External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) Applications Largest procedure segment : External Beam Radiotherapy Procedures

: External Beam Radiotherapy Procedures Largest end-user segment : Hospitals

: Hospitals Fastest-growing regional market : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Key players: Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), ViewRay Technologies, Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and MIM Software Inc. (US).

Why This Market Matters

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, driving increasing demand for highly precise and personalized treatment solutions. Radiotherapy continues to play a central role in modern oncology, with technological advancements enabling more accurate tumor targeting while reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Innovations such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), MRI-guided linear accelerators (MRI-guided LINACs), adaptive radiotherapy, and AI-powered treatment planning are transforming cancer care by improving clinical outcomes, reducing treatment complications, and enhancing workflow efficiency across oncology centers.

Market Overview

The radiotherapy market is witnessing continuous technological evolution, supported by increasing investments in oncology infrastructure and precision medicine. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced radiotherapy platforms, including linear accelerators (LINACs), proton therapy systems, stereotactic radiotherapy systems, MRI-guided radiotherapy, and AI-enabled treatment planning software to improve treatment accuracy and patient outcomes. Emerging innovations such as hypofractionated radiotherapy, image-guided radiation therapy, real-time tumor tracking, and workflow optimization solutions are further expanding the clinical applications of radiotherapy across hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

Analyst Perspective

The radiotherapy industry is transitioning toward intelligent, image-guided, and adaptive treatment ecosystems that combine advanced hardware with AI-driven software and real-time imaging capabilities. Companies integrating artificial intelligence, adaptive planning, motion management, and workflow automation into their radiotherapy portfolios are expected to strengthen their competitive position. Continued investments in precision oncology, coupled with expanding access to advanced cancer care in emerging economies, are expected to create significant long-term opportunities for technology providers.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, the systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of technologically advanced radiotherapy equipment, increasing demand for precision oncology, rising cancer incidence, and continuous innovations in external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy systems are supporting segment growth.

By technology, external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) is expected to dominate the market owing to its ability to deliver highly precise radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. Increasing adoption of image-guided radiotherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, and advanced linear accelerator technologies continues to drive segment expansion.

By application, external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) applications account for the largest market share due to their widespread use across multiple cancer indications and increasing clinical preference for precision treatment approaches.

By procedure, external beam radiotherapy procedures dominate the market because of their non-invasive nature, high treatment accuracy, lower radiation exposure to adjacent healthy tissues, and increasing integration of advanced treatment technologies.

By end user, hospitals account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market due to high patient volumes, availability of advanced oncology infrastructure, increasing investments in cancer treatment facilities, and the presence of highly trained oncology professionals.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the radiotherapy market during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, rapidly aging populations, expanding oncology infrastructure, rising government healthcare spending, growing medical tourism, and increasing adoption of advanced radiotherapy technologies such as linear accelerators, image-guided radiation therapy, and proton therapy across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of proton beam therapy and particle therapy

Increasing implementation of AI-powered treatment planning and automated contouring

Rising use of MRI-guided radiotherapy and adaptive radiotherapy

Expansion of image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and stereotactic radiosurgery

Growing demand for hypofractionated radiotherapy protocols

Integration of real-time tumor tracking and workflow optimization technologies

Increasing investments in precision oncology and personalized cancer treatment

Competitive Landscape

The radiotherapy market is characterized by the presence of established global technology leaders and emerging innovators. Siemens Healthineers AG, through its Varian business, continues to strengthen its leadership through advanced radiotherapy systems, proton therapy solutions, and AI-enabled treatment planning technologies. Elekta maintains a strong global presence with comprehensive radiation oncology solutions, including LINACs, MR-LINACs, brachytherapy, and oncology information systems. Accuray continues to expand its market position through innovative CyberKnife, Radixact, and TomoTherapy platforms. Other key participants, including IBA Worldwide, ViewRay Technologies, Hitachi, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Philips, Mevion Medical Systems, and Panacea Medical Technologies, continue investing in technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and global expansion to strengthen their competitive positions.

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