Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Size to Worth $28.09 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market was valued at USD 16.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% during 2026–2035.”

Deep-Water Exploration and Digital Offshore Technologies Continue to Drive Floating Production System Market Growth Globally

Increasing energy demands globally, rising offshore discoveries of hydrocarbons, and investments made in deep water and ultra-deep water drilling operations are driving the demand for floating production systems on an international scale. The oil and gas industry is witnessing a rise in the usage of predictive maintenance through AI, digital twin solutions, production analysis using cloud, intelligent subsea monitoring, autonomous inspection systems, and low emissions production technologies. Offshore licensing activities and investments in pre-salt offshore fields of Brazil, Guyana, and West Africa among other offshore basins can create ample opportunities for floating production systems providers.

Get a Sample Report of Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10604

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SBM Offshore N.V.

MODEC, Inc.

BW Offshore Ltd

Yinson Holdings Berhad

Bumi Armada Berhad

Bluewater Energy Services B.V.

Petrobrás

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saipem S.p.A.

TechnipFMC plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Seatrium Limited

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

SLB (Schlumberger Limited)

Wood plc

Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.15 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.69% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By System Type (Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO), Tension Leg Platform (TLP), Spar Platform, Others)

• By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep-water, Ultra Deep-water)

• By Application (Oil Production, Gas Production, Offshore Storage, Others)

• By End User (National Oil Companies, International Oil Companies, Independent Operators, Offshore Contractors, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10604

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By System Type

For the year 2025, the FPSO segment held the largest share in the Floating Production System Market, contributing about 49.00% to the overall market revenue because of the flexibility, storage capacity, and usage in deep water off shore projects. During the forecast period, the Spar Platforms segment will have the highest growth rate of 7.08%, primarily due to the increasing trend of ultra deep-water developments and the need for a steady floating production system in difficult off shore conditions.

By Water Depth

The Deep-Water segment made up almost 42.00% of the revenue generated from the market in 2025 thanks to investments in the Gulf of Mexico region, the Brazilian pre-salt reservoirs, and offshore developments in West Africa. In terms of the CAGR, the Ultra Deep-Water segment will be the highest growing, with a growth of 7.03% due to increased discoveries deeper than 1,500 meters, innovative drilling techniques, AI-powered production process improvements, and offshore exploration in Guyana, Brazil, and the US Gulf of Mexico.

By Application

During 2025, the Oil Production division contributed almost 57.00% to the overall market revenue due to rising production of crude oil from the offshore region and developments in integrated Floating Production. The Offshore Storage division is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years, with a CAGR of 6.94%, on account of growing demand for flexible storage facilities for offshore production and exports.

By End User

The share of NOCs in the market revenue stood at around 41.00% in 2025, as there was significant government investment in offshore hydrocarbon production due to increased energy security and resource recovery concerns. The Offshore Contractors segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period, owing to high demand for EPC, installation and lease-and-operate FPSO services.

Regional Insights

North America is seen leading the regional market in 2025, capturing almost 29% share of total revenue of the Floating Production System Market worldwide. Offshore developments in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, redevelopment of mature offshore fields and investments in deep water production technology have strengthened the position of the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will be seen growing at the highest CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. Offshore exploration, deep water oil and gas projects, offshore gas production and intelligence subsea production system have been driving the growth of the region's market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10604

Recent Developments:

2026: SBM Offshore secured financing and advanced multiple FPSO construction programs supporting offshore developments across South America while expanding deployment of digital asset integrity management and emissions reduction technologies.

SBM Offshore secured financing and advanced multiple FPSO construction programs supporting offshore developments across South America while expanding deployment of digital asset integrity management and emissions reduction technologies. 2026: MODEC, Inc. progressed construction of next-generation FPSOs integrating AI-enabled equipment monitoring, predictive maintenance capabilities, and lower-carbon offshore production technologies for global offshore projects.

Exclusive Sections of the Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Report (The USPs):

OFFSHORE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE & DEEP-WATER DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration, offshore production infrastructure, subsea systems, floating production technologies, offshore licensing activities, and global hydrocarbon development trends.

– Provides comprehensive insights into deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration, offshore production infrastructure, subsea systems, floating production technologies, offshore licensing activities, and global hydrocarbon development trends. FLOATING PRODUCTION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across FPSOs, Spar Platforms, Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs), semi-submersibles, subsea integration, digital monitoring systems, advanced mooring technologies, and low-carbon offshore production solutions.

– Evaluates innovations across FPSOs, Spar Platforms, Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs), semi-submersibles, subsea integration, digital monitoring systems, advanced mooring technologies, and low-carbon offshore production solutions. AI, DIGITAL OFFSHORE OPERATIONS & ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across AI-powered predictive maintenance, digital twin technologies, cloud-based production analytics, autonomous inspection systems, intelligent subsea monitoring, robotics, and remote offshore asset management platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across AI-powered predictive maintenance, digital twin technologies, cloud-based production analytics, autonomous inspection systems, intelligent subsea monitoring, robotics, and remote offshore asset management platforms. OFFSHORE OIL & GAS DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of floating production system adoption across offshore oil production, offshore storage, national oil companies, international energy operators, offshore contractors, deep-water developments, and ultra-deep-water exploration projects.

– Delivers detailed analysis of floating production system adoption across offshore oil production, offshore storage, national oil companies, international energy operators, offshore contractors, deep-water developments, and ultra-deep-water exploration projects. LOW-CARBON OFFSHORE PRODUCTION & NEXT-GENERATION FPS ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across emissions reduction technologies, energy-efficient offshore operations, intelligent production optimization, advanced subsea processing, carbon-efficient FPSOs, and sustainable offshore infrastructure development.

– Examines emerging opportunities across emissions reduction technologies, energy-efficient offshore operations, intelligent production optimization, advanced subsea processing, carbon-efficient FPSOs, and sustainable offshore infrastructure development. NEXT-GENERATION FLOATING PRODUCTION SYSTEM MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-enabled offshore production, intelligent floating facilities, digital offshore ecosystems, autonomous operations, advanced subsea engineering, carbon-efficient offshore technologies, and next-generation floating production solutions shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.