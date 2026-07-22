Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by Green Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Technologies

Boston, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas separation membranes market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $2.5 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to Global Market for Gas Separation Membranes, a new report from BCC Research.

Key Findings

Market expansion driven by decarbonization imperative: The gas separation membranes market will achieve 9.1% CAGR through 2031, propelled primarily by surging demand for green hydrogen production and processing technologies as industries pivot toward carbon-neutral operations.

Asia-Pacific dominates with 43.5% market share: The region leads global demand due to rapid industrial expansion, particularly in China and India's oil and gas sectors, combined with aggressive government clean energy mandates and substantial investments in carbon capture infrastructure.

Carbon capture technologies accelerating at 40% CAGR: The integration of gas separation membranes in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) systems represents the fastest-growing application segment, driven by regulatory pressure and corporate net-zero commitments across heavy industries.

Oil and gas sector driving industrial adoption: Strong growth in upstream and downstream operations globally requires efficient gas purification systems, with membrane technologies offering superior energy efficiency compared to traditional separation methods like cryogenic distillation.

Advanced composite membranes emerging: Next-generation mixed-matrix membranes and ceramic membranes capable of operating at extreme temperatures (500°C to 900°C) are expanding addressable markets in petrochemicals and steel production.

Competitive landscape consolidating among industrial giants: Market leaders include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, Honeywell International Inc., SLB, and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., with established players leveraging scale advantages in R&D and manufacturing.

Market Drivers

The gas separation membranes market is experiencing robust growth driven by converging regulatory and technological forces reshaping global energy systems. Government mandates for reduced emissions and improved fuel quality are creating mandatory demand across multiple industries, while the economics of membrane separation continue improving relative to energy-intensive alternatives. The surge in green hydrogen production represents a particularly compelling growth vector, as membrane technologies enable cost-effective hydrogen purification essential for fuel cell applications and industrial processes.

Simultaneously, the accelerating deployment of CCUS technologies across cement, steel, and chemical industries is creating substantial new demand for specialized gas separation solutions. These structural drivers are reinforced by ongoing industrial growth in emerging markets, where new facilities increasingly incorporate membrane technologies from initial design rather than retrofitting conventional separation systems.

Investment Considerations

The gas separation membranes market presents attractive investment opportunities for firms positioned at the intersection of industrial decarbonization and advanced materials science. Companies with established membrane manufacturing capabilities and strong IP portfolios in composite materials are best positioned to capture outsized returns as CCUS deployment accelerates. However, investors should carefully evaluate technical limitations including membrane durability concerns and performance degradation in contaminated gas streams, which could impact long-term profitability. The market's reliance on regulatory drivers also introduces policy risk, particularly in jurisdictions where carbon pricing or emissions standards face political uncertainty.

About the Report

Global Market for Gas Separation Membranes provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis by membrane type and application, competitive intelligence on leading players, and detailed forecasts through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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