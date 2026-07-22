MVST INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast”) (NASDAQ: MVST). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including that: (i) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, Defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets; and (ii) Defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025.

If you purchased Microvast shares between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/microvast/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 21, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.