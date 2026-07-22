City Year's 29 U.S. Sites Receive AmeriCorps Funding for the Year Ahead

Boston, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the release of AmeriCorps State and National grant notifications, City Year is proud to share that all 29 of its U.S. sites have received AmeriCorps funding to support the next year of service.

This continued investment will enable City Year AmeriCorps members to serve alongside educators in hundreds of schools across the country, helping students build the skills, confidence and relationships they need to thrive while developing a new generation of leaders through national service.

During the last school year, 1,500 City Year AmeriCorps members served alongside educators in 247 schools, serving 188,000 students.

The funding, which comes through a highly competitive grant process and in partnership with State Commissions on service, reflects confidence in the impact and effectiveness of City Year's evidence-based model, allowing the organization to continue deploying teams of trained AmeriCorps members as student success coaches in communities across the country.

"AmeriCorps has long been one of our nation's most powerful public-private partnerships, bringing together federal, state, local, philanthropic and community support to strengthen both young people and the communities they serve," said CEO of City Year Jim Balfanz.

"We are deeply grateful for this continued federal investment, which helps make City Year's work possible. Through partnerships with schools and communities, we help create the conditions, experiences, and relationships that enable students to thrive, while empowering thousands of young adults to develop as leaders through a transformative year of service. This is a powerful example of how national service can create lasting value for students, communities and the next generation of civic leaders."

Impact in schools and communities

City Year AmeriCorps members partner with teachers and schools in under-resourced communities to help students improve attendance, build key interpersonal skills, advance academic outcomes, and strengthen connections to learning. Working as student success coaches—tutors, mentors and role models—AmeriCorps members provide individualized support, create supportive learning environments, and help ensure students have the resources and encouragement they need to reach their full potential.

Studies show that the more time a student spends with a City Year student success coach, the better the outcomes—academically, interpersonally, and in terms of attendance.

A 2020 study on AmeriCorps’ impact showed a $17 return to society for every $1 public dollar invested in the national service program.

“We are grateful to bipartisan leaders in Congress for investing in national service. ” said Voices for National Service President AnnMaura Connolly. “The support from AmeriCorps, which is matched by private and philanthropic support, will help to ensure that students in some of our nation's most under-resourced schools continue to receive critical educational support, while creating opportunities for thousands of young adults to serve, lead and grow.”

AmeriCorps' support for City Year and its student success coaching model has also contributed to the organization’s impact as a workforce development engine, opening career pathways in many sectors, and with major corporate partners. City Year alums work in public service, business, healthcare and other fields, carrying forward a lifelong commitment to civic engagement and community impact. Nearly half of alums surveyed reported they currently work in the education sector as teachers, administrators or school counselors, underscoring City Year’s commitment to strengthening the national teacher pipeline.

Opportunities to serve

As the new service year approaches, City Year continues to recruit talented and committed young people, ages 17-25, who want to make a difference. Service opportunities remain available at City Year sites nationwide, and prospective AmeriCorps members are encouraged to apply now for positions in the coming year.

Interested in serving with City Year? Learn more about AmeriCorps opportunities and apply now to join a City Year team serving students and schools across the country.

####

About City Year

Founded in 1988, City Year works to advance academic outcomes for all students and develop the next generation of leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as a student success coach, the better the student outcomes—academically, interpersonally and in terms of attendance. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 40,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work. Learn more about City Year’s impact: www.cityyear.org, City Year’s Facebook page, on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.