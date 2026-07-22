RegEd Unveils AI-Powered Regulatory Intelligence for Branch Inspections

Raleigh, NC, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, today announced a major new AI-powered enhancement to its Branch Audit Management solution, designed to help broker-dealers conduct more efficient, consistent, and confident branch examinations. Branch Examiner Assistant is available as part of the July 2026 release.

Embedded directly within the branch inspection workflow, the new feature brings real-time regulatory intelligence to examiners at the moment it is needed most. By instantly surfacing relevant FINRA and SEC rules and mapping them directly to specific inspection questions and module context, the enhancement eliminates manual research and removes uncertainty during examinations.

In addition to regulatory guidance, the new capability integrates a firm’s internal policies and procedures (P&Ps) alongside applicable rules, helping firms ensure consistent interpretation and application of both regulatory and firm-specific requirements across branches.

“Our clients are under constant pressure to keep up with evolving regulations while conducting thorough, defensible branch examinations,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “By embedding AI-driven regulatory intelligence directly into the branch inspection experience, we’re giving examiners immediate, contextual clarity—so they can focus less on searching for answers and more on executing high-quality inspections with confidence.”

Purpose-Built for Modern Branch Examinations

The new AI-powered feature is designed to support four critical outcomes for broker/dealers:

Real-Time Regulatory Intelligence: Relevant FINRA and SEC rules are surfaced instantly and mapped directly to the inspection question and module context, eliminating the need to toggle between systems or reference external materials.

Firm-Specific Policy Alignment: Internal P&Ps are presented alongside regulatory guidance, helping firms apply policies consistently and reduce variability across examiners and branches.

Faster, More Confident Examinations: With less time spent researching and cross-referencing guidance, examiners can complete inspections more efficiently while improving confidence in their conclusions.

Secure, Closed System: Our secure architecture ensures your proprietary compliance documentation never leaves our system, so every answer your branch examiners receive is drawn exclusively from your own WSPs. Data sovereignty isn't an afterthought — it's foundational to how we build.

According to Robert Davis, Solution Manager at RegEd, the feature reflects direct client feedback. “Firms consistently tell us that one of the biggest challenges in branch exams is interpreting regulatory requirements in context and aligning them with internal policies,” said Davis. “This enhancement puts the right guidance directly in the workflow, reducing friction and helping examiners make well-supported decisions without slowing down.”

Advancing the Use of AI in Compliance

The announcement underscores RegEd’s continued investment in applying AI thoughtfully within compliance workflows, as part of its Eddie virtual compliance assistant. Rather than acting as a separate tool, the new functionality is fully embedded into the Branch Audit Management module, ensuring it supports — rather than disrupts — existing processes.

The AI-powered regulatory intelligence feature is now available to RegEd clients.

To learn more or see a demonstration, visit www.reged.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.