IPX1031 Releases Annual List of Top 1031 Exchange Misconceptions for 2026

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the nation's leading Qualified Intermediary for 1031 Exchanges, today announced its annual Top 1031 Exchange Misconceptions for 2026, providing investors, real estate professionals and tax advisors with insights into the most common misunderstandings surrounding Section 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges.

Now an annual industry resource, the report is developed using a combination of Google search trends, recurring investor and advisor questions, insights from IPX1031 Exchange experts, and engagement with educational content in the company's Knowledge Center. The annual list helps identify where confusion persists and provides practical guidance to help investors avoid costly mistakes.

"Every year we see many of the same misconceptions surface because 1031 Exchanges are governed by detailed IRS rules that are often misunderstood," said John Wunderlich, President of IPX1031. "Our goal in publishing this annual report is to help investors make informed decisions before they enter into a transaction. Education is one of the most valuable services we provide, and by sharing these insights each year, we're helping investors and their advisors better understand the rules that can significantly impact a successful exchange."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.





The Top 1031 Exchange Misconceptions for 2026 are:

I only have to reinvest my gain, equity or basis to fully defer taxes. Like-kind means I must purchase the same type of property I sold. I have 180 days to identify Replacement Property. I can change who takes title during my 1031 Exchange. Any real estate I own qualifies for a 1031 Exchange. Partnership and LLC interests qualify for a 1031 Exchange. I can start a Reverse Exchange after purchasing my Replacement Property. I don't owe depreciation recapture if I never claimed depreciation. A 1031 Exchange permanently eliminates taxes. Choosing the lowest-cost Qualified Intermediary is all that matters.

The report explains the facts behind each misconception, including IRS requirements related to full tax deferral, like-kind property rules, identification deadlines, vesting, qualified property, partnership interests, Reverse Exchanges, depreciation recapture, tax deferral strategies and selecting a Qualified Intermediary.

As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Qualified Intermediaries, IPX1031 continues to invest in educational resources that help investors navigate increasingly complex real estate transactions. The company's annual misconceptions report has become a valuable resource for investors seeking to better understand the rules governing tax-deferred exchanges before selling investment property.

The complete Top 1031 Exchange Misconceptions for 2026 report is available at:

www.ipx1031.com/top-1031-misconceptions-2026/

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

Contact

Cindi Marinez, VP, Marketing

cindi.marinez@ipx1031.com