Farm Progress Show partners with Iowa-based Big Grove Brewery for official show beer

BOONE, Iowa, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Progress Show has partnered with Iowa-based Big Grove Brewery to feature Neighborhood Beer as the official beer of the 2026 show. The crisp premium lager with a touch of sweetness will be available on draft at the show, scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Boone, Iowa.





Neighborhood Beer is currently available at all Big Grove Iowa taprooms in Solon, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines. It will be available at select retail locations, bars and restaurants in and around Boone starting in early August.

Specially marked cans feature a QR code allowing consumers to purchase show tickets directly. Advance tickets cost $15 plus fees when registered online before August 28, with gate admission priced at $30.

"Big Grove Brewery is exactly the kind of partner we want to showcase at Farm Progress Show," said Matt Jungmann, senior national events director at Farm Progress Show. "They started in a small Iowa farm town, and they're committed to giving back to rural communities. This partnership reflects our commitment to highlighting businesses with deep roots in farming communities and a genuine understanding of agriculture."

Big Grove Brewery, founded in 2013 in Solon, is Iowa's largest brewery by volume with taprooms in Solon, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City. The brewery's platinum-certified Iowa City facility produces all Big Grove beer and returns spent grain to local farmers for cattle feed, remaining part of Iowa's agricultural cycle.

At the show, Neighborhood Beer will be available on draft in the Anheuser-Busch Beer Tent during show hours.

"Partnering with Farm Progress Show is a natural fit," said Bryan Farrell, marketing director at Big Grove Brewery. "We've been part of Iowa's rural communities since we started in Solon in 2013, and through Big Grove For Good, we're committed to giving back to those communities. We're proud to support a show that shares our commitment to rural Iowa."

Neighborhood Beer supports Big Grove For Good, the brewery's community giving program, contributing $1 per case sold to micro-grants for Iowa communities.

About the Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show, one of the largest outdoor agricultural events in the United States, takes place annually in Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa, on alternating years. This industry-leading exhibition attracts a wide audience of farmers and professionals from across the world. With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest farming innovations, equipment and technology, the three-day event features dynamic field demonstrations and comprehensive educational opportunities for the global agricultural community. For more information, visit www.FarmProgressShow.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/115eecc3-2a8b-48d5-b368-7deb799b193d