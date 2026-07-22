Sciens Building Solutions Named Official Fire & Life Safety Provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced a new partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, naming Sciens the Official Fire & Life Safety Partner of the team.

The partnership expands Sciens’ visibility and reflects the trust placed in them to help protect people, property, and high-profile environments with dependable fire and life safety expertise.

“Trust is earned through performance and reliability,” said Terry Heath, CEO of Sciens Building Solutions. “We are proud that the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed their confidence in Sciens, and we look forward to supporting this partnership with the dependable fire and life safety expertise our valued customers count on every day.”

Jaguars SVP Corporate Partnerships Scott Massey said, “Sciens Building Solutions shares the Jaguars’ commitment to excellence, reliability and the fan experience. By joining forces through the partnership, we're advancing a shared mission to protect what matters most – our community and its people.”

Through the partnership, Sciens will use the Official Fire & Life Safety Provider designation and Jaguars marks across marketing channels, while gaining visibility during game days and local team events throughout North Florida. Together, the two organizations will build a presence that reflects shared values of trust, reliability, and performance.

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jil@sciensusa.com

407-221-6785