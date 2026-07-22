TOPDON USA Announces Landmark Partnership with Solera to Integrate Identifix Direct-Hit® Professional on the TOPDON ONE Auto Diagnostic Tool Series

Fairfield, N.J., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA (https://www.topdon.us), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, technology, and software, and Solera (https://www.solera.com) have finalized a landmark partnership to integrate Identifix Direct-Hit® (https://www.identifix.com) auto repair information software across TOPDON’s ONE auto diagnostic tool series. The agreement marks a powerful alliance that merges two leading automotive technology and software companies designed to accelerate innovation and expand diagnostic repair for professional technicians, as well as prosumers and DIYers.

The partnership offers TOPDON ONE users direct access to over 50 years of car makes and models and more than 3 million technician-submitted confirmed fixes through Direct-Hit. Direct-Hit is now available for use on the TOPDON ONE series, with plans to expand availability to additional TOPDON platforms. The Identifix Direct-Hit Pro software subscription can be purchased on TOPDON ONE products, or on www.TOPDON.us.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Solera, which marks a significant milestone in advancing diagnostic repair technology for our industry,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA. “Our partnership represents two technology companies collaborating to offer the most robust diagnostic platform for auto repair technicians. As the leading auto repair shop software, Identifix Direct Hit perfectly aligns with our mission to be a trusted provider of leading auto repair technology. I’m certain that this new partnership will facilitate more efficient repair outcomes for ONE users, as well as lead to increased profitability for repair shops of all sizes.”

Identifix Direct-Hit® is a subscription-based automotive diagnostic and repair information platform used by professional repair shops and technicians. It is designed to help mechanics diagnose problems faster by combining OEM repair information with a massive database of real-world confirmed fixes from other technicians. The Direct-Hit subscription will be available for use on the TOPDON ONE series—a 10.1-inch tablet that offers mobile flexibility when diagnosing vehicles.

The TOPDON ONE with Identifix Direct-Hit subscription will offer more diagnostic solutions than any other products currently available. Key features per tool include:

Community help

Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Toyota, and Scion content

Trace wiring diagrams across multiple pages

Pre-1980 repair information

ADAS

Request missing content

More than 3 million confirmed fixes

Service manuals, R&R, Procedures, TSBs, and DTCs

“TOPDON is one of the fastest growing and most respected providers of auto diagnostic solutions technology in the industry,” said Meredith Zimmerman, Senior Vice President of Vehicle and Collision Repair Solutions at Solera. “Our partnership is a perfect pairing and brings together our combined expertise to help drive innovation and build a smarter future for automotive technology. The TOPDON ONE is the ideal product line to roll out this new collaboration. We look forward to expanding Direct-Hit to additional TOPDON products in the coming months, helping auto repair technicians work more efficiently, accurately, and confidently.”

The Identifix Direct-Hit software subscription is available for the TOPDON ONE Plus, TOPDON ONE, and TOPDON ONE Lite. It will also be available on the TOPDON Phoenix series later this year.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us. Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service (SaaS), data, and services. Through four lines of business—claims, repair, dealer, and fleet solutions—Solera powers many of the leading brands serving the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, and Autodata. Beyond vehicle solutions, the company also offers a specialized portfolio of comprehensive property solutions, leveraging a team with decades of industry expertise plus cutting-edge technology. Solera empowers customers to succeed in the digital age by streamlining operations, delivering data-driven insights, and enhancing customer engagement, serving more than 280,000 customers and partners across 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

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