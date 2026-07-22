DALLAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales softened in June after increasing during the previous two months, as pending sales declined, homes sold faster and inventory continued to rise, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

New home sales across Texas decreased in June to 6,262, down from 6,339 in May. Sales were lower in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin and flat in Houston and San Antonio. Year-over-year, statewide sales were down from 6,394 in June 2025, as affordability headwinds continued to inhibit buyer demand.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data reported to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

“Texas builders continue to adjust to Cope with the affordability issue,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “Prices increased modestly, but lower sales and pending sales show that elevated mortgage rates remain a significant obstacle. The interest rate drop that builders hoped to see this spring did not happen and moderated the seasonal bounce.”

“While the improvement in Days on Market last month is encouraging, the decline in pending sales is also consistent with seasonality,” Caballero added.

Pending sales declined statewide in June, falling to 6,564 from 7,068 in May, a decrease of 7.1%. Year-over-year, statewide pending sales also had a decrease of 7.1%. All four major markets posted month-over-month declines, with Dallas-Fort Worth recording the largest numerical decrease. Compared with June 2025, pending sales were lower in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, but higher in San Antonio.

The average new home price in Texas increased in June to $426,171, up from $418,272 in May. Year-over-year, statewide prices rose 0.9% from $422,525 in June 2025. All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month price increases.

The average Days on Market improved statewide, falling to 116.25 days in June from 121.85 days in May. Compared to June 2025, when the statewide average was 108.19 days, new homes continued to take longer to sell.

Active listings increased statewide in June to 36,247 from 35,688 in May. Inventory was nearly 6% higher than a year ago, giving buyers more choices while keeping pressure on builders to remain competitive.

HomesUSA.com’s Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index are typically issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report, scheduled for release on July 24, 2026. See https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html .

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Selling times improve but remain elevated

Days on Market declined in June, falling statewide to 116.25 days versus 121.85 days in May. Compared to June 2025, when the statewide average was 108.19 days, Days on Market remained higher year-over-year.

San Antonio posted the largest monthly improvement, falling to 95.90 days from 103.53 days in May. Houston declined to 102.87 days from 108.90 days, while Austin fell to 109.32 days from 114.88 days. Dallas-Fort Worth declined to 143.99 days from 148.09 days and remained the highest among the major Texas markets.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES: Sales ease in June

New home sales across Texas decreased in June to 6,262 versus 6,339 in May, a decline of 1.2% month-over-month. Compared to June 2025, when 6,394 homes were sold, sales were down 2.1% year-over-year.

Dallas-Fort Worth declined to 2,095 sales from 2,122 in May, while Austin fell to 832 sales from 868. Houston was essentially flat at 2,164 sales compared to 2,169, and San Antonio was also essentially flat at 1,171 compared to 1,179. Houston led all major markets in June. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES: Prices rise statewide

Average new home prices in Texas increased in June to $426,171 versus $418,272 in May, a gain of 1.9% month-over-month. Compared to June 2025, when the statewide average was $422,525, prices were up 0.9% year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month increases. Austin rose to $489,953 from $480,634 in May, while Dallas-Fort Worth increased to $468,902 from $460,012. Houston climbed to $407,120 from $398,646, and San Antonio rose to $339,647 from $333,952. Austin remained the highest-priced major Texas market. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices)

PENDING SALES: Buyer activity slows

Pending sales, a measure of future sales activity, declined statewide in June to 6,564 versus 7,068 in May, a decrease of 7.1%. Compared to June 2025, when pending sales also were 7,068, statewide pending sales were down 7.1% year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month declines. Dallas-Fort Worth recorded the largest numerical decrease, falling to 2,458 pending sales from 2,703 in May. Houston declined to 1,791 from 1,939, Austin fell to 1,123 from 1,207, and San Antonio decreased to 1,192 from 1,218. (Chart: Texas Pending Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory continues to rise

Active listings increased statewide in June to 36,247 versus 35,688 in May, a gain of 1.6% month-over-month. Compared to June 2025, when statewide active listings were 34,203, inventory was nearly 6% higher year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets added inventory in June. Houston posted the largest numerical increase, rising to 15,875 active listings from 15,671 in May. San Antonio increased to 6,360 from 6,214, Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 8,172 from 8,051, and Austin climbed to 5,839 from 5,751. Houston continued to account for the largest share of active listings among the major Texas markets. (Chart: Texas Active Listings)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Ratios edge higher

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in June, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 97.07% versus 96.89% in May. Compared to June 2025, when the statewide average was 97.44%, the ratio was lower year-over-year.

San Antonio recorded the highest sales-to-list price ratio among the major Texas markets at 98.00%, up from 97.94% in May. Austin increased to 97.82% from 97.71%, while Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 97.62% from 97.57%. Houston also increased, rising to 95.79% from 95.34%. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About HomesUSA.com®

HomesUSA.com is America’s perennial top brokerage for new-home sales, founded by Ben Caballero, the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history and a three-time Guinness World Records title holder. Ranked by RealTrends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Caballero invented SpecDeck®, HomesUSA.com’s mission-critical builder technology used by more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The AI-enhanced platform helps builders sell homes faster leveraging the newest home sales technology. Caballero is the only individual real estate agent ever to top $3 billion in annual residential sales – four consecutive times (2022-2025). Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com, on X @bcaballero or @HomesUSA and on Facebook /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://bit.ly/ben-caballero-photo

Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/DOM-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/New-Home-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Prices – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Home-Prices-Chart.png

Chart: Pending Home Sales – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Pending-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Active Listings – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Active-Listings-Chart.png

Chart: Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Sales-Price-Ratio-Chart.png

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru June 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/12MonthChart-DataOnly.png