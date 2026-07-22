California's No. 1 Fair Opens Its First Full Week and Introduces ‘Smart Start’ $11 Admission Tickets

The OC Fair launches its 135th milestone season with a stacked Pacific Amphitheatre lineup, new secret bars, thrill rides and $5 eats. Open Wednesday through Sunday.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OC Fair kicks off its first full week with a new reason to come early. Beginning Wednesday, July 22, the Fair's "Smart Start" program offers $11 admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 13. Themed "Your Adventure Awaits" and celebrating its 135th anniversary during the summer of America's 250th, the Fair is inviting Southern California out for 23 days and nights of food, music, rides and the kind of summer memories only the Fair delivers.

Ranked the No. 1 fair for attendance in California, No. 3 in the United States and No. 9 in North America by Carnival Warehouse, the OC Fair enters its 2026 season as one of the country's signature summer traditions. "This year’s fair is about curating your own adventure through music, entertainment, food and family fun,” said Michele Capps, chief business development officer, OC Fair & Event Center. “From experiencing the thrill of the pig races to riding the La Grande Wheel XL or eating a deep-fried Oreo and seeing the Demolition Derby, we’re excited to see what adventures lie ahead for each generation that visits this year.”

A summer concert under the stars at Pacific Amphitheatre remains the ultimate SoCal night out. This season's lineup for the Toyota Summer Concert Series includes Nelly and Too Short, AJR, John Fogerty, The Head and the Heart, Steel Pulse, and more. Post-Fair concerts include Steve Aoki and Tyga, Diana Ross, Boy George and Culture Club, plus others.

Performing this week at the Pacific Amphitheatre:

Wed., July 22 – Happy Together Tour

Thurs., July 23 – Lauren Daigle with Franni Cash

Fri., July 24 – Kolohe Kai with Hirie

Sat. July 25 – ABBA LA and Elton John Tribute Bands

Sun. July 26 – Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, and Tonic



At The Hangar, tribute bands bring the hits back to life, including Queen Nation (Queen), 24K Magic (Bruno Mars), Twisted Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac), No Duh (No Doubt), Breakdown (Tom Petty) and Swift Nation (Taylor Swift).

Performing this week at The Hangar:

Wed., July 22 – One More Night: Phil Collins & Genesis Tribute

Thurs., July 23 – Forever Rod: The Rod Stewart Experience

Fri., July 24 – Dead Man’s Party: A Tribute to Oingo Boingo

Sat., July 25 – Which One’s Pink? Tribute to Pink Floyd

Sun. July 26 – Yachty By Nature



The OC Fair’s Action Sports Arena hosts spectacular shows and events for guests of all ages, including Monster Trucks, Demolition Derbies, and Daredevil Circus. If it can crash, the Fair will smash it.

Performing this week at the Action Sports Arena:

Wed., July 22- Sun., July 26 – The Nerveless Nocks Daredevil Circus



Tickets to shows at Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena all include same-day OC Fair admission.

For those guests seeking a food adventure, this year’s Fair food is made to be shared, from the traditional turkey legs and funnel cakes to new fares such as fried tiramisu, Jolly Rancher Slushy and Street Corn Baked Potato. Value hunters can graze the $5 Taste of Fair, smaller portions for just $5 until 5 p.m. daily.

Several secret bars are tucked inside Fair attractions, including The Hitchcock speakeasy inside Rewind: A VHS Comeback exhibit, the Secret Butterfly Garden near Centennial Farm, the Promenade Bar serving craft cocktails among the culinary exhibits and The Lounge at Pacific Amphitheatre for pre-show drinks. Fair staples The Cantina, with Micheladas and evening dancing, and Baja Bar and Grill, with intimate performances and cocktails, each bring their own mini-club vibe.

Back for a second year with reimagined exhibits is Rewind: A VHS Comeback – an immersive tribute to the VHS era, celebrating retro pop culture with hand-painted movie poster reproductions, soundtrack displays, live-painting demonstrations, and ‘80s vintage arcade. The El Pachuco Zoot Suit Fashion Show and Lowrider Exhibition celebrate the history, artistry and traditions of Chicano culture. On Sun., Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. visitors can admire beautifully restored and custom-built lowriders while enjoying a Zoot Suit Fashion Show exploring the history, symbolism and lasting influence of the style. Similarly, Monica Esparza and Gil Ortega’s legendary Chicano artwork is on display showcasing their handcrafted artistry and cultural legacy, celebrating heritage, tradition and community.

As always, OC Fair fan favorites like the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, Great American Petting Farm, Centennial Farm, and the Blue-Ribbon winning entries are on display for all to enjoy.

Key OC Fair Facts:

Dates : Open now through Aug. 16

: Open now through Aug. 16 Hours : Wednesday through Sunday, doors open at 11 a.m.

: Wednesday through Sunday, doors open at 11 a.m. Location : OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Smart Start : $11 admission Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug. 13. Advance online purchase only.

: $11 admission Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug. 13. Advance online purchase only. Admission : Adults - $13 weekdays; $18 weekends; Youth (6-12) - $9 daily; Seniors (65+) - $10 daily; Children 5 and younger – Free

: Adults - $13 weekdays; $18 weekends; Youth (6-12) - $9 daily; Seniors (65+) - $10 daily; Children 5 and younger – Free Unlimited Ride Wristbands : $55 online price; provides unlimited rides on Wednesdays and Thursdays, must redeem by 5 p.m. and ride until 8 p.m.

: $55 online price; provides unlimited rides on Wednesdays and Thursdays, must redeem by 5 p.m. and ride until 8 p.m. Every Day Passport : $60 while supplies last, valid any day with no blackout dates

: $60 while supplies last, valid any day with no blackout dates General parking: $15

For up-to-date information on tickets and complete event information, visit ocfair.com.

About the OC Fair & Event Center

The OC Fair & Event Center (OCFEC) is a 150-acre, year-round event venue in Costa Mesa, California, operated by the 32nd District Agricultural Association, an institution of the State of California. OCFEC hosts more than 150 events annually, including the annual OC Fair and Imaginology, and is home to the Pacific Amphitheatre, Heroes Hall Veterans Museum & Education Center and Centennial Farm. Guided by its mission of enhancing equitable community access to agriculture, entertainment, cultural and educational experiences, OCFEC welcomes more than one million guests each year. Learn more at http://OCFair.com

Media Contact:

Alex Torres

atorres@rocketlaunchagency.com

(714) 340-7842

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e5d2b4-119f-4ca2-9b1f-aa490da77dc9