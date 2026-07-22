MLG Capital Expands Legacy Fund with Entry into Montana Market

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments, announced the contribution of Brookside Park and Kagy Village, two multifamily communities located in Bozeman, Montana, to the MLG Legacy Fund. The contributions represent MLG Capital’s first investments in the Montana market and further expand the Legacy Fund’s geographic reach. As part of its regionalized investment strategy, MLG Capital continues to identify opportunities across the Mountain West, targeting markets supported by population growth, economic diversification, and attractive multifamily fundamentals.

Brookside Park and Kagy Village were developed, owned, and self-managed by the original developer since construction. After several years of evaluating the Legacy Fund's performance and strategy, the ownership group elected to contribute the properties in exchange for an ownership interest in the fund. The transaction allowed the contributor to transition from active property ownership and management while maintaining exposure to commercial real estate through the Legacy Fund.

“Transactions like these highlight the value of long-term relationship building and a disciplined investment approach,” said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital. “We were able to stay engaged over several years and ultimately structure a solution that aligned with the ownership group’s goals while adding high-quality assets to the Legacy Fund.”

Bozeman has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven in part by in-migration from higher-cost markets and the area's access to outdoor recreation and lifestyle amenities. The region has also seen continued expansion in technology-related employment and other key industries, contributing to sustained housing demand. Brookside Park and Kagy Village are located adjacent to Montana State University, one of the state's largest public universities and a significant driver of housing demand, employment, and economic activity in the region.

MLG Capital’s Legacy Fund is designed for owners of appreciated real estate who are seeking a tax-efficient transition from active property ownership to a more passive investment approach. Through the contribution of real estate assets, owners may exchange individual properties for an interest in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio, while reducing day-to-day management responsibilities and gaining exposure to assets across multiple markets and property types.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom .

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Evan Dreger

edreger@mlgcapital.com

262-364-5554