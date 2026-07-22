ZAGG Introduces Its Most Advanced Protection Designed to Move with Samsung’s Most Advanced Galaxy Devices

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced its most comprehensive protection lineup for Samsung's newest Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch devices. Designed specifically for the unique demands of foldable technology, the new collection features advanced screen protection, camera lens protection, protective cases, and smartwatch protection that help consumers protect every part of their devices without compromising usability or style.

As foldable smartphones continue to evolve, they introduce new protection challenges that differ from traditional smartphones. Moving hinges, exterior displays, and new form factors require accessories engineered specifically for foldable devices rather than adapted from conventional smartphone designs. ZAGG's newest collection was developed to address these evolving needs while preserving the premium experience consumers expect from Samsung's latest innovations.

The new lineup includes:

InvisibleShield Glass XTR5 ($59.99)

InvisibleShield Glass Elite ($39.99)

InvisibleShield Glass Elite Camera Rings ($29.99)

InvisibleShield Fusion for Galaxy Watch ($29.99)

ZAGG Crystal Palace case ($79.99)

ZAGG Sedona case ($79.99)





"Foldable devices have fundamentally changed what consumers expect from their smartphones, and they deserve protection engineered specifically for those experiences,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “From graphene-enhanced screen protection to cases that move naturally with the device, our goal is to remove the worry from owning premium technology so people can focus on everything their devices make possible.”

Protection Designed for Exterior Surfaces of Samsung's Foldable Ecosystem

From exterior displays and camera lenses to hinges and smartwatch displays, ZAGG's newest collection provides purpose-built protection across Samsung's latest devices. Throughout the lineup, customers benefit from simplified installation systems, independently tested durability, inclusion of recycled materials, limited lifetime warranties, and designs engineered specifically for foldable hardware.

InvisibleShield Glass XTR5

Leading the collection is InvisibleShield Glass XTR5, ZAGG's most advanced screen protector for Samsung foldables that’s made with up to 30% recycled glass.1 Graphene-infused Hexiom Impact Technology2 delivers up to 11X greater strength than basic screen protectors3 while preserving the exceptional responsiveness and clarity expected from Samsung’s premium displays. Anti-reflective technology minimizes surface reflections to produce sharper detail, richer contrast, and more vivid colors, allowing the brilliance of the display to shine through. Eyesafe® CPF60 technology filters circadian-stimulating blue light to help reduce sleep-disrupting wavelengths. As a SleepScore® Recommended product that shows evidence it positively impacts reported sleep quality, Glass XTR5 is designed to support healthier nighttime screen use, helping users sleep better and wake feeling more refreshed.3

InvisibleShield Glass Elite

Glass Elite brings premium protection, measured up to 5X stronger than basic screen protectors, to consumers who prioritize everyday durability.4 Featuring ClearPrint technology that disperses fingerprint oils, Glass Elite combines scratch resistance with a consistently clean viewing experience for Samsung's exterior displays.

Depending on device compatibility, Glass XTR5 and Glass Elite feature either the new PerfectFit™ installation system or EZ Apply® tray. Both systems are designed to simplify installation, improve alignment accuracy, and reduce installation frustration. Anti-dust adhesive further helps ensure successful installation by adhering over most dust particles that may be present during application.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite Camera Rings 3

Because today's smartphone cameras are among a device's most valuable components, Glass Elite Camera Rings protect individual camera lenses without compromising image quality. Anti-reflective coatings disperse light to enhance color vibrancy and depth while the precision installation applicator makes alignment quick and straightforward.

Premium Protection for Galaxy Watch

Designed specifically for Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, InvisibleShield Fusion uses a flexible hybrid material that absorbs impacts while resisting chips and cracks. Unlike traditional tempered glass, Fusion continues protecting the display without shattering, making it especially well-suited for an active lifestyle.

Crystal Palace & Sedona Cases

ZAGG's newest foldable cases are engineered around the unique mechanics of Samsung's foldable devices, featuring integrated hinge protection and contoured edges that make one-handed opening easier.

Consumers can choose between two distinct styles:

Crystal Palace showcases Samsung's industrial design with a crystal-clear finish enhanced by industry-leading anti-yellowing technology that helps maintain long-term transparency.

showcases Samsung's industrial design with a crystal-clear finish enhanced by industry-leading anti-yellowing technology that helps maintain long-term transparency. Sedona offers a more understated look with a durable multi-layer construction and soft-touch materials designed for confident everyday handling.





Availability

Portions of the ZAGG 2026 protection lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are available today at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise stores, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.5 With more than 450 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG is a leading brand for screen protection and cases in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for smartphone protection.

1Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

2See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

3Based on a 2024 study conducted by SleepScore Labs. Individual results may vary. This information is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for any health condition.

4Product family tested by a 3rd party independent lab against select basic screen protectors available on the market.

5Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watch are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. SleepScore Labs is a trademark of Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 450 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com



Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b18172f7-5968-463a-913c-7f9b9dbe75f2