FDA Takes Further Steps to Remove Outdated Authorizations for Color Additives in Food

Silver Spring, MD, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced two actions targeting petroleum-based color additives in food, continuing the agency’s broader efforts to Make America Healthy Again. The FDA is issuing a final order revoking the authorized use of Orange B as a color additive in food and is proposing to revoke the authorized use of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food.

“The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to strengthen the safety of America’s food supply,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “By working to eliminate outdated authorizations for petroleum-based color additives that are no longer used, we are modernizing our food safety regulations and helping to Make America Healthy Again.”

The FDA is proposing to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food because the agency has tentatively concluded that its use has been abandoned by industry. Citrus Red No. 2 has been authorized since 1959 for coloring the skins of mature oranges.

“The FDA is committed to maintaining a science-based, modern regulatory framework that reflects current manufacturing practices and marketplace realities,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas, J.D. “By working to remove outdated and unnecessary authorizations under President Trump’s regulatory reform agenda, we are ensuring our regulations remain effective, transparent, and aligned with the agency’s public health mission.”

The FDA is also issuing a final order revoking the regulation authorizing the use of Orange B as a color additive in food. Following an evaluation of public comments on the proposed action, the agency did not receive information that changed its conclusion that the authorized use of Orange B has been abandoned by industry.

The FDA is accepting public comments on the proposed revocation of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food for 30 days. All comments must be submitted by August 24, 2026. Comments may be submitted electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal to docket FDA-2026-N-6304, or by mail to:

Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305)Food and Drug Administration5630 Fishers Lane, Room 1061Rockville, MD 20852

After reviewing the public comments, the FDA will determine whether to finalize the proposed revocation of Citrus Red No. 2.

These actions reflect the FDA's ongoing commitment to reviewing and updating color additive regulations that are no longer relevant to current industry practices and represent significant milestones in the Administration's broader effort to phase out petroleum-based color additives from the U.S. food supply. The FDA also continues to track voluntary industry commitments to remove petroleum-based food dyes from the food supply through its Tracking Food Industry Pledges to Remove Petroleum-Based Food Dyes webpage, which summarizes commitments from manufacturers, retailers, and trade associations as companies transition to alternative color sources and phase out petroleum-based food dyes.

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