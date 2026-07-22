Mediator Mark Berkowitz Brings More Employment Law Experience – and Immediate Engagement – to UWWM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When veteran labor and employment attorney Mark J. Berkowitz joined Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group recently as a full-time neutral, he didn't take long to get settled.





Within weeks of joining the firm's panel, Mr. Berkowitz had begun contributing articles and blog posts on mediation and employment law and accepted an invitation to serve as a panelist at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Florida Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association (FLANELA). He will appear alongside fellow UWWM mediators A. Michelle Jernigan, Rick Kolodinsky and Robin Fawsett. UWWM is a Gold Sponsor of the conference, which brings together plaintiff-side employment attorneys from across Florida for continuing legal education and professional networking.

Mr. Berkowitz's immediate involvement reflects both his longstanding commitment to Florida's employment law community and UWWM's continued investment in its practice areas.

For more than 40 years, Mr. Berkowitz represented clients in labor and employment matters throughout Florida, handling cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims, restrictive covenants, employment agreements and administrative proceedings before agencies including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the National Labor Relations Board.

That broad experience now informs his mediation practice, where he works with parties to resolve workplace disputes through careful preparation, realistic case evaluation and practical problem-solving.

As Mr. Berkowitz continues building his mediation practice, he also plans to remain active through writing, speaking engagements and participation in organizations serving Florida's employment law community.

For details or to schedule a mediation with Mark Berkowitz, contact his case manager, Suzy Van Doorn, at svandoorn@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in employment, complex commercial, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr.com