Stenograph and Speechmatics Announce Industry-First On-Device Integration for CATalyst VP

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stenograph, the global leader in court reporting technology, today announced an exclusive integration with Speechmatics, bringing industry-leading on-device & realtime speech recognition directly into CATalyst VP, its specialized voice reporting software.

As voice reporting continues to grow across the legal industry, professionals face the challenges of managing multiple technology platforms to produce an accurate record. Running separate speech recognition software alongside CAT software often requires additional logins, independent update schedules, compatibility checks, and ongoing troubleshooting - creating unnecessary complexity in a profession where focus and accuracy matter most.

To address these challenges, Stenograph and Speechmatics have partnered to deliver the first fully integrated speech recognition solution built directly into Voice Reporting CAT software. This exclusive integration eliminates the need for voice reporters to run a separate third-party speech engine alongside CATalyst VP, creating a more streamlined and accurate user experience while helping reduce common issues such as latency, system instability, and software version conflicts.

Because Speechmatics runs entirely on-device, that reliability holds even without an internet connection, so reporters get the same performance in a fully connected courtroom or an offline deposition, with sensitive proceedings never leaving a voice reporter's computer.

"For decades, court reporters have trusted Stenograph to provide the tools and services they need to take down and produce the verbatim record," said Michelle McLaughlin , Vice President of Sales at Stenograph. "This exclusive partnership with Speechmatics gives voice reporters the consistency, reliability, and ease of use they've been seeking - all within a single solution. By eliminating the need for separate speech recognition software, high-spec computers, additional devices, or an internet connection, CATalyst VP with Speechmatics allows voice reporters to focus more confidently on capturing the record. It also removes the uncertainty of per-minute charges."

California official court reporter and CATalyst VP user, Vance Malone, CVR-M, RVR, stated: "What excites me most isn't just another speech engine—it's having Speechmatics fully integrated into CATalyst VP. Native integration removes one of the biggest historical challenges for voice reporters: getting multiple applications to work together reliably in realtime. Giving reporters another high-quality recognition option, while keeping Dragon available, provides flexibility without adding complexity."

In addition to powering CATalyst VP for voice reporters, Speechmatics will also power CheckIt Plus, an add-on service used by both stenographers and voice reporters to deliver cleaner realtime and rough drafts while reducing overall editing time.

"Court reporters need technology that truly simplifies their work," said Ricardo Herreros-Symons , CRO of Speechmatics. "Building our speech recognition directly into Stenograph's software means legal professionals get that accuracy, connectivity and privacy they need without adding the complexity of another tool to manage."

Learn more at Stenograph PR

About Stenograph

Trusted Legacy Since 1938

Since 1938, Stenograph has been at the forefront of court reporting technology - pioneering advancements from the original Stenograph Shorthand Machine to today’s cutting-edge NexGen writer and CATalyst software. Stenograph’s solutions are designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and productivity in legal transcription.

About Speechmatics

Speechmatics builds foundational speech technology for file transcription, real-time captioning, and voice agent applications. Its APIs help global businesses understand every voice across languages, accents, dialects, demographics, and locations. Processing over 500 years of audio globally each month in 55+ languages, Speechmatics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Media contact

Mieke Smith

mieke.smith@speechmatics.com