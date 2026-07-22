Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation (“Primoris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRIM) securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Primoris’ cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, Defendants’ statements regarding the Company’s estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Primoris should contact the Firm prior to the September 21, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .