Dassault Aviation: Availability of the 2026 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2026

Availability of the 2026 first half-year Financial Report

as of 30 June 2026

Dassault Aviation 2026 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2026 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / Regulated information 2026” and “Finance / Publications / 2026 Publications” sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42 billion.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

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