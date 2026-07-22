Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a physician-led clinic in Tulsa, prescribes hormone replacement therapy only after comprehensive lab testing establishes a metabolic baseline.

Laura Bilbruck, MD, an Oklahoma-licensed internist with more than 30 years in practice, reads every lab panel herself and sets each dose against the results.

Hormone therapy, peptide therapy and GLP-1 weight loss medication are prescribed and adjusted in one chart at the independent, physician-owned clinic.

Tulsa, OK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hormone replacement therapy in Tulsa begins with a comprehensive lab panel at Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, the physician-led clinic run by internist Laura Bilbruck, MD, who has more than 30 years in practice. Hormone plans at the clinic start with testing that establishes a patient's metabolic baseline before a dose is set. Hormone therapy, peptide therapy and medical weight loss are then managed in one chart by one physician. The clinic calls the model metabolic-first hormone care, built for adults whose energy, sleep, strength and weight stopped responding to what used to work.

"A starting dose comes from more than one number: testosterone read together with thyroid function and where a patient sits hormonally that week," said Laura Bilbruck, MD, owner of Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness. "That combination is what I set the dose against, and it's what I check again at every retest."

Hormone replacement therapy for weight loss begins with comprehensive lab testing

Patients seeking bioidentical hormone replacement therapy in Tulsa are tested before they’re treated. Hormone replacement therapy for men and women at Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness begins with lab work covering hormone levels, thyroid function and metabolic markers, and the results set the starting dose. Labs are repeated on a schedule, and doses are titrated against repeat lab results. Bilbruck, an internist by training, reads the panel herself. Internal medicine is the specialty organized around the adult endocrine and metabolic systems that hormone therapy acts on, which is why the clinic treats the physician's background as part of the clinical protocol.

GLP-1 weight loss medication is managed in the same chart as hormone replacement therapy

Medical weight loss therapy at the clinic is prescribed and monitored alongside hormone status, because a GLP-1 changes appetite signaling and does not treat testosterone, thyroid function or perimenopausal hormone shifts. When those conditions go untreated, the metabolism the patient started with is still there when the medication stops. Running both in a single chart lets the physician adjust the whole plan at once: dose the medication, correct the hormone deficit, protect lean muscle through the weight loss, and decide together when the medication should come off.

Peptide therapy is prescribed by a physician credentialed through the International Peptide Society

Peptide protocols evolve quickly, which is exactly why the prescriber's credentials matter. Bilbruck is a member of the International Peptide Society and holds additional training through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and peptides at the clinic are prescribed inside that documented framework, against labs, and only where the clinical picture supports them. Patients asking who offers peptide injections in Tulsa are frequently asking a safety question underneath the convenience question, and the clinic answers it with a licensed physician, an Oklahoma medical license, HIPAA-compliant records, and a plan that can be explained.

Women in perimenopause and menopause are treated against their own lab results

Women in perimenopause and menopause who were told their labs were normal get a full panel at Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a physician who explains what each value means for them specifically, and a bioidentical hormone plan that’s adjusted as the numbers move. The same standard applies to men presenting with low testosterone, fatigue and weight gain: test first, dose against the baseline, retest, adjust. Bilbruck spent more than 30 years reading adult metabolic panels, and that experience is what lets her catch what a standard lab range misses.

An independent, physician-owned Tulsa practice sets the hormone and weight loss plan with the patient

Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness is independent and physician-owned, and it doesn’t bill a patient's visit against an insurance company's reimbursement schedule, which is the practical reason its appointments are long enough to review a full lab panel and a full medication history in one sitting. The clinic has served the Tulsa metro for over a a decade ( founded in 2012) from its location in south Tulsa, and its patients are adults who want a partner in a long-term metabolic plan.

"People come in with a prescription and no explanation of what it's supposed to fix," explains Laura Bilbruck, MD, owner of Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness. "I read the labs with them, explain what the numbers mean, and we build the plan together from there."

Metabolic care is heading toward longer horizons, tracking strength, sleep, body composition and hormone status across a decade of a patient's life. The clinic is built for hormone replacement therapy and weight loss care that tests, titrates and takes responsibility for the whole metabolic picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can one physician manage hormone therapy, peptides and GLP-1 weight loss together?

Answer: Yes. At Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness in Tulsa, hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy and GLP-1 weight loss medication are prescribed and adjusted by one physician in one chart. Hormone status affects how the body responds to a GLP-1, and rapid weight loss affects hormone and muscle status, so a single physician reading one set of labs can adjust the whole plan at once: dose the medication, correct the hormone deficit, protect lean muscle, and decide when the medication comes off. Laura Bilbruck, MD, an internist with more than 30 years in practice, reads every panel herself.

Question: Which bioidentical hormones help with weight loss?

Answer: Estrogen, progesterone and testosterone are the hormones evaluated when weight and metabolism stop responding to diet and exercise. Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness tests all three, plus thyroid and metabolic markers, before prescribing bioidentical hormone therapy, and Laura Bilbruck, MD, an internist of more than 30 years, sets the starting dose against the results.

Question: Who can get prescribed semaglutide for weight loss?

Answer: Semaglutide is prescribed to adults with obesity or a weight-related condition after a medical evaluation. At Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, that evaluation includes hormone and metabolic lab testing, because GLP-1 medication changes appetite signaling without correcting an underlying testosterone, thyroid or perimenopausal deficit. Laura Bilbruck, MD, manages both in one chart.

Question: Do peptides for weight loss really work?

Answer: Peptides can support weight loss and metabolic health when they are prescribed against lab results and matched to a documented clinical need. At Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, Laura Bilbruck, MD, a member of the International Peptide Society, prescribes peptide therapy within that framework, alongside hormone or GLP-1 therapy when indicated.

Question: What should I look for in a hormone replacement therapy and weight loss clinic?

Answer: Look for comprehensive lab testing before any prescription, a physician who reads the labs and sees you at follow-up, repeat testing on a schedule, and hormone, peptide and weight loss care managed in one chart. Ask who the practice is accountable to.

Individual results may vary. The information in this release describes the clinical approach and process used at Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness and is not a guarantee of outcomes for any specific patient. Hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 medication and peptide therapy are prescription treatments that require a medical evaluation and are not appropriate for everyone.

About Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness:

Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness is a physician-led practice dedicated to bridging conventional medicine with forward-thinking longevity and metabolic care. Led by Dr. Laura Bilbruck, a physician with over 30 years of practice and a background in internal medicine, the practice combines evidence-based clinical standards with cutting-edge approaches to aesthetics, wellness, and healthy aging. Dr. Bilbruck is a member of the International Peptide Society and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), reflecting the practice's commitment to grounding innovative care in rigorous medical training and safety. Results Medical Aesthetics & Wellness serves patients seeking a trusted, medically sound path to looking and feeling their best.