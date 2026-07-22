Spectrotel Awarded 2026 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY for the Sixth Consecutive Year

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding Co., announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN Solution a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

As a globally ranked Managed Network Services Provider (MNSP), Spectrotel is advancing network management beyond traditional reactive support and towards a more intelligent, proactive, and prescriptive model. This year's recognition of Secure SD-WAN represents an important component of that vision. Spectrotel provides a flexible Managed Network Services portfolio that brings together global connectivity, SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), cloud communications, enterprise mobility, security, observability, and professional services. Rather than requiring customers to conform to a single vendor or architecture, Spectrotel designs each solution around the customer’s existing environment, business priorities, and long-term transformation strategy.

Spectrotel’s vision for the future of Managed Network Services combines automation, artificial intelligence driven insights, real time observability, and human expertise to identify risks earlier, reduce service degradation, and continuously improve network performance. Within Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN solution, security, centralized orchestration, and end to end visibility are built into the architecture. This approach provides consistent control from the branch and campus to the cloud. Spectrotel supports the solution through a fully managed lifecycle that includes solution design, implementation, continuous monitoring, optimization, and ongoing management. This gives distributed businesses a practical and low risk path from basic network modernization to a fully integrated, cloud enabled, and intelligently managed network.

“Winning this award for the sixth year in a row validates the approach we have taken to SD-WAN: give customers flexibility, build security into the architecture, and fully manage the solution throughout its lifecycle,” said Todd Walsh, Director of Product Management, Managed Network Services at Spectrotel. “Every customer starts from a different place, so we design each deployment around their business, applications, and long-term transformation goals. Whether they are modernizing a single part of the network or progressing toward a complete SASE architecture, we provide a practical path forward without forcing them into a one-size-fits-all solution.”

This sixth consecutive win is a milestone Spectrotel doesn’t take lightly. “This kind of recognition, year after year, comes down to listening closely to what our distributed enterprise customers actually need and building toward it,” said Terri Vaccarino, SVP of Product and Marketing at Spectrotel. “Our Secure SD-WAN solutions keep pace with where the market is headed— multi-cloud, hybrid work, and networks that have to be secure by design, not as an afterthought.”



“Congratulations to Spectrotel on being recognized with a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN solution showcases genuine innovation and is helping to shape the future of Software Defined Wide Area Networking. I look forward to seeing what Spectrotel accomplishes in 2026 and beyond.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

For more information and to view the schedule of upcoming TMC and TMCnet awards, please visit www.tmcnet.com/awards.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine:

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first printed issue through its evolution to an online publication, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Spectrotel Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director, Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com