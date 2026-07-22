Ipsen - Corrective statement amending the monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2026

CORRECTIVE STATEMENT

Corrective statement amending the monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2026, published on July 9, 2026

Paris, July 22, 2026

This corrective statement is issued pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights

and shares composing the share capital

(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010259150

LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

Date Total number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights (1) 30 June 2026



83,814,526



Gross total* of voting rights: 132,090,665 Net total** of voting rights: 130,884,189

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.

Reason for the correction

A material error affecting the total number of theoretical (gross) voting rights and the total number of exercisable (net) voting rights was identified after publication. The corrected figures are set out above.

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