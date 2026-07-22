Dragos Names Carahsoft Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2026

HANOVER, Md. and RESTON, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragos, Inc. , the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has been named Dragos Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2026. The award recognizes Carahsoft for its central role in expanding the reach of the Dragos Platform and Dragos WorldView threat intelligence across U.S. Government agencies.

As Dragos’ Public Sector distributor since 2024, Carahsoft has provided Public Sector agencies with streamlined access to Dragos’ OT cybersecurity solutions. Carahsoft has significantly contributed to Dragos’ Public Sector growth by building and enabling a strong ecosystem of Federal-focused value-added resellers (VARs) and Federal systems integrators (FSIs) and facilitating streamlined procurement through multiple Government contract vehicles.

“Carahsoft has been instrumental to the growth of Dragos Public Sector and has earned this inaugural award through the depth of its reseller and FSI network, command of the Federal contract landscape and willingness to shoulder the contractual and financial complexity that comes with serving the Public Sector,” said Dan Dorchinsky, General Manager, Public Sector at Dragos. “As threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure continue to grow in volume and sophistication, Carahsoft’s partnership enables us to put OT cybersecurity in the hands of the Federal agencies that need it most—faster, and with less friction.”

In addition to its extensive contract vehicle portfolio and partner network, Carahsoft directly accepts FAR and agency-specific contract flow downs on behalf of Dragos, providing significant compliance and administrative support for Dragos and its reseller community. Carahsoft also provides pricing, credit and accounts receivable support for the Dragos Public Sector partner ecosystem, streamlining procurement and giving partners the financial and operational backing required to pursue and deliver Federal business.

“Being recognized as Dragos' Public Sector Distributor of the Year is an honor,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with Dragos and the commitment of our team and reseller partners to delivering OT cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector. We look forward to continuing our work together to help Federal, defense and civilian agencies enhance visibility, resilience and security across their operational technology environments.”

Dragos’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 445-5688 or Dragos@carahsoft.com . Explore Dragos’ solution’s here.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos provides the most comprehensive OT cybersecurity technology to deliver on its global mission: to safeguard civilization. Built for the extended operational technology environment, or xOT, Dragos technology delivers asset visibility, continuous monitoring, OT vulnerability management, segmentation validation, device protection, and real-time threat detection, powered by the industry's most experienced OT threat intelligence and incident response team. Dragos serves critical sectors including electric, oil and gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, data centers and government. Privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area, Dragos operates globally across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Visit dragos.com.

Contact

Joanne Rasch, Dragos

press@dragos.com

Kesselring Communications for Dragos

Leslie Kesselring

(503) 358-1012

Leslie@kesscomm.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com