Minto Group Breaks Ground on Wildflower’s Hillside Hub, Featuring Airdrie’s First Outdoor Pool

AIRDRIE, Alberta, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Minto Group (Minto) broke ground on the community of Wildflower’s new homeowner’s association (HOA), the Hillside Hub. Once complete, the Hillside Hub will be home to Airdrie’s first outdoor pool, along with year-round hot tub, sport court, seasonal skating rink, sledding hill, event space, wellness studio and spaces designed for recreation, relaxation and community gatherings.

The Hillside Hub is being built exclusively for the Wildflower residents and is intended to serve as the community’s central gathering place, a destination where neighbours can swim, play, unwind and connect through every season of the year.

“Wildflower has always been about building more than homes, it is about building a place where people genuinely want to spend time together,” said Norah Fraser, Division President, Calgary, Minto Group. “The Hillside Hub reflects that commitment. Bringing Airdrie’s first outdoor pool, along with amenities for wellness, sport and celebration to our residents is something Minto felt strongly about from the earliest days of planning this community. We wanted to give this community a true hub, a place that brings neighbours together at every stage of life, all year round.”

The Hillside Hub amenity building will span over 7,400 square feet while the entire site sits on 1.66 acres. In addition to the resort style amenities, the Hillside Hub will also include universal changerooms, a concierge and lifestyle manager support, private greenspace and parking spaces.

Wildflower was the winner of CHBA’s Best New Community in Canada 2025 and is a growing residential community located in Airdrie, offering a range of home styles designed for families and individual at every stage of life. Known for its thoughtfully planned green spaces, pathways and neighbourhood design, Wildflower is built around the idea that community is created not just through homes, but through shared spaced that bring people together. The addition of the Hillside Hub furthers that vision, giving residents a dedicated space for recreation, wellness and connection just steps from home.

The Hillside Hub is anticipated to be open in 2027. For more information about Wildflower and the HOA, click here.

About Minto Group

Minto is no stranger to building resort style communities, with over 70 years of experience across Canada and the US. Minto is one of the premier real estate firms in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management platform. Founded in 1955, Minto has built more than 100,000 new homes and continues to own and manage residential and commercial rental properties. With nearly 1,300 employees in Canada and the United States, the company’s expertise spans the full spectrum of real estate investment disciplines. Minto has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

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