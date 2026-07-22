TerraTrap Expands Across California Agriculture Five Months After World Ag Expo Top-10 Win

SONOMA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five months after the TerraTrap Ground Squirrel Kit was named a 2026 Top-10 New Product at World Ag Expo , Automatic Trap Company (ATC), the North American distributor of Goodnature self-resetting trap technology, is building on the recognition with verified field results and expanding professional deployment, as California growers, property owners, and licensed pest control professionals adopt the poison-free system.

The Top-10 New Products Contest, conducted annually by the International Agri-Center in conjunction with World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, is judged by a panel of farmers, ranchers, and industry professionals. Winning products were recognized at the show's Opening Ceremonies in February 2026 and showcased throughout the event, which draws more than 1,200 exhibitors and an estimated 100,000 attendees each year. The TerraTrap was selected for its combination of poison-free operation, self-resetting efficiency, and low-maintenance design—addressing one of agriculture's most persistent and costly pest challenges.

“The Top-10 recognition told us that the agricultural community was ready for a different answer to ground squirrels,” said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. “What has happened since tells us they are acting on it. Growers, property owners, and pest control professionals across California are proving every week that effective control does not require poison.”



The recognition has been followed by results in the field. In a recent commercial deployment in Santa Barbara County, managed by Lenz Pest Control, two TerraTrap units removed 34 ground squirrels in approximately eight weeks—without a single application of rodenticide. Because the system automatically resets after each strike and allows natural scavengers to clear the catch, the deployment required only routine monitoring rather than daily servicing.

“Ground squirrels are one of the toughest control problems in this part of the state, and customers increasingly do not want poison on their property,” said Dale Shreve, General Manager of Lenz Pest Control. “The TerraTrap gives us a professional-grade tool that performs and that we can stand behind.”



The TerraTrap Ground Squirrel Kit pairs a camouflaged, rock-style housing with Goodnature's CO₂-powered, self-resetting trap mechanism. Designed to blend into the landscape, the housing encourages naturally cautious ground squirrels to approach and enter. Each CO₂ canister powers up to 18 strikes, with the trap automatically resetting after each one and releasing the catch for natural scavenger removal. Once established, it works around the clock. The system is proven effective against both California ground squirrels and Richardson ground squirrels, extending its use beyond California to ranch and rangeland operations across the West. Because no rodenticide is used at any stage, there is zero risk to children, pets, livestock or wildlife, and each strike delivers an instant, humane kill.

The TerraTrap Ground Squirrel Kit is available for $499.99 with free shipping at https://www.automatictrap.com/ , with additional product information at https://terratraps.com/ . Licensed pest control operators interested in deploying the system commercially can contact Linda Rithvixay, B2B Sales, at linda.rithvixay@automatictrap.com.

About World Ag Expo®

World Ag Expo®, held annually in Tulare, California, is the world's largest annual agricultural exposition, hosting more than 1,200 exhibitors and an estimated 100,000 attendees from more than 60 countries. The Top-10 New Products Contest is conducted by the International Agri-Center in conjunction with the show.



About Automatic Trap Company

Automatic Trap Company (ATC), headquartered in Sonoma, California, is the North American distributor of Goodnature CO₂-powered, self-resetting, poison-free trapping technology. ATC's product line serves homeowners, growers, and pest control professionals with automatic control solutions for rats, mice, grey squirrels, and ground squirrels. Learn more at https://www.automatictrap.com/ .



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