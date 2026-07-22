Vivasor Appoints JP3E Development Corp. (JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (JPTE) Majority Owned Subsidiary) as Exclusive Strategic Representative in the Republic of Korea

SAN DIEGO, California and SEOUL, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivasor, Inc. ("Vivasor"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical holding company advancing a diversified portfolio of innovative therapies, today announced the execution of an Exclusive Strategic Representation Agreement with JP3E Development Corp. (OTC: JPTE) ("JP3E"), establishing JP3E as Vivasor's exclusive strategic representative and business development agent in the Republic of Korea.

The strategic collaboration positions Vivasor to capitalize on South Korea's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem by identifying, coordinating, and facilitating high-value opportunities across licensing, commercialization, manufacturing, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Strategic Partnership Overview

Under the agreement, JP3E will leverage its established Korean business network to support Vivasor's market development initiatives across multiple categories:

Strategic pharmaceutical and biotechnology partnerships

Licensing and commercialization agreements

Manufacturing and supply-chain collaborations

Research and clinical development partnerships

Strategic investment opportunities

Corporate development and M&A opportunities

Government, academic, institutional, and investor relationships



JP3E will facilitate introductions with qualified counterparties approved by Vivasor, while all definitive agreements—including licensing, manufacturing, commercialization, investment, and strategic partnership transactions—will be negotiated and executed directly between Vivasor and third parties.

Vivasor's Diversified Clinical Pipeline

Vivasor operates through four wholly integrated subsidiaries advancing six product candidates with human clinical experience across high-value therapeutic categories:

ACEA Pharmaceuticals

Developing Olgotrelvir (Ovydso™), an oral SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitor approved in China, with ongoing global development and commercialization opportunities.

OQORY

Advancing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs):

OQY-3258 (TROP2 ADC) — targeting solid tumors including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), HR+/HER2− breast cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

— targeting solid tumors including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), HR+/HER2− breast cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) OQY-6129 (CD-38 ADC) — targeting multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, small-cell lung cancer, and autoimmune indications

ACEA Oncology

Developing:

Fujovee (abivertinib / AC-5656) — a dual EGFR/BTK inhibitor for oncology applications

— a dual EGFR/BTK inhibitor for oncology applications AC-0939 (STI-8591) — a next-generation FLT3 inhibitor targeting acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Fire Therapeutics

Developing RTX (RTX-OAK-301), a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist for knee osteoarthritis pain and cancer pain.

According to Vivasor's July 2026 corporate presentation, the company's pipeline represents an aggregate addressable market exceeding $100 billion, supported by multiple independent clinical and regulatory catalysts.

Vivasor's leadership team includes experienced biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives with backgrounds in drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization, including prior experience at Stratagene, CombiMatrix, Sorrento Therapeutics, Agilent, ACEA Therapeutics, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, the U.S. FDA, Merck, and Scripps Research.

About JP3E Development Corp.

JP3E Development Corp., a majority owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (USA), is a Korea-based strategic development company focused on facilitating cross-border business opportunities between the United States, Republic of Korea, and global markets.

Headquartered in Seoul, JP3E specializes in:

Strategic partnerships and business development

International investment facilitation

Technology commercialization

Corporate growth initiatives

Cross-border market expansion

Strategic alliance development

JP3E serves as a strategic bridge connecting global companies with Korea's advanced pharmaceutical, biotechnology, technology, investment, and industrial ecosystems.

The company is led by John K. Park, Chairman & CEO, JP 3E Holdings, Inc., and Jaedong Yoon, Chief Executive Officer, JP3E Development Corp.

Leadership Commentary

Henry Ji, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vivasor, stated:

"South Korea has emerged as one of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation hubs. Our strategic partnership with JP3E is designed to accelerate our ability to identify high-quality partnerships, expand commercialization opportunities, and create sustainable long-term value for Vivasor and its shareholders. JP3E's established network and deep understanding of the Korean market position us to capitalize on strategic opportunities that align with our portfolio and growth objectives."

John K. Park, Chairman and CEO of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., stated:

"We are honored to support Vivasor's expansion into Korea. JP3E's mission is to connect innovative global companies with Korea's leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, research institutions, and strategic partners. Vivasor's diversified clinical pipeline and experienced leadership team make this an ideal partnership to create meaningful opportunities for growth and value creation."

Jaedong Yoon, CEO of JP3E Development Corp., stated:

"JP3E Development Corp. is committed to building strategic relationships that accelerate innovation, commercialization, and international collaboration between Korea and global markets. We look forward to supporting Vivasor's long-term success in one of the world's most dynamic biotechnology markets."

Transaction Structure

The Exclusive Strategic Representation Agreement establishes JP3E as Vivasor's exclusive strategic representative and agent in the Republic of Korea for approved business development activities.

The relationship is structured on a success-based model with no retainer fees, monthly consulting fees, advance payments, or guaranteed compensation.

JP3E may receive mutually agreed success fees for transactions successfully originated, introduced, negotiated, or facilitated by JP3E and completed by Vivasor or its designated affiliates.

The initial term of the agreement is three years, with renewal provisions and continued cooperation between the parties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding potential partnerships, commercialization opportunities, strategic transactions, clinical development programs, and future growth initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding product development, regulatory progress, commercialization, market opportunities, and strategic collaborations.

Vivasor and JP3E undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Contacts

Vivasor, Inc. Investor Relations https://vivasor.io/

JP3E Development Corp. Corporate Communications https://jp3e.com/

JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

1300 Kuser Road, First Floor, Trenton, NJ 08619 · +1 (609) 581-1721 · info@jp3e.com · jp3e.com

Website: https://jp3e.com/ · www.jp3eholdings.com

X: x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc · Facebook: facebook.com/JP3E Holdings Inc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com · K2Global Platform: https://k2global.tech/en

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