McEwen Files NI 43-101 Technical Reports: Grey Fox Prefeasibility Study in Ontario and Lookout Mountain and Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate in Nevada

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MUX) (“McEwen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ technical reports prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for its Grey Fox Project in Ontario, part of the Fox Complex, and its Lookout Mountain and Windfall deposits in Nevada, part of the Gold Bar Mine Complex.

Grey Fox Report

The report for Grey Fox is titled “Grey Fox Project Prefeasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report” (the “Grey Fox Report”) and has an effective date of June 8, 2026 and a report date of July 17, 2026. The Grey Fox Report supports the results of the Grey Fox Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) previously announced by the Company on June 8, 2026 . Key results include:

A 15-year project life for Grey Fox, extending production at the Fox Complex through 2041 , supported by Probable Mineral Reserves of 9.41 million tonnes grading 3.24 g/t Au and containing 980,300 gold ounces .

project life for Grey Fox, extending production at the Fox Complex through , supported by Probable Mineral Reserves of 9.41 million tonnes grading 3.24 g/t Au and containing . Production profile: Annual payable gold production projected to average approx. 43,000 ounces during Project Years 2 through 8 and approx. 87,000 ounces during Project Years 9 through 14, before tapering in Project Year 15.

Annual payable gold production projected to average approx. during Project Years 2 through 8 and approx. during Project Years 9 through 14, before tapering in Project Year 15. Base case at $3,000 per ounce gold: Life-of-Mine cash costs of $1,833 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $2,212 per ounce; post-tax NPV (5%) of $282 million , IRR of 24.8% and payback of 4.6 years .

Life-of-Mine cash costs of per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of per ounce; post-tax NPV (5%) of , IRR of and payback of . Enhanced case at $4,500 per ounce gold: Life-of-Mine cash costs of $2,042 per ounce and AISC of $2,421 per ounce; post-tax NPV (5%) of $841 million , IRR of 55% and payback of 2.3 years .

Life-of-Mine cash costs of per ounce and AISC of per ounce; post-tax NPV (5%) of , IRR of and payback of . Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves): Additional 9.68 million tonnes at 2.25 g/t Au for 701,000 gold ounces Indicated and 4.70 million tonnes at 2.57 g/t Au for 388,000 gold ounces Inferred.



Lookout Mountain and Windfall Report

The report for Lookout Mountain and Windfall is titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resources Estimate for the Lookout Mountain and Windfall Deposits, Eureka, Nevada, USA” (the “Lookout Mountain and Windfall Report”) and has an effective date of May 4, 2026 and a report date of July 2, 2026.

The report supports the Mineral Resource estimates previously announced on March 12, 2026 for Lookout Mountain and May 6, 2026 for Windfall. Key results include:

Together, the two deposits contain 629,800 gold ounces in Indicated Mineral Resources and 262,000 gold ounces in Inferred Mineral Resources.

in Indicated Mineral Resources and in Inferred Mineral Resources. Lookout Mountain: Indicated Mineral Resources of 19.57 million tonnes at 0.64 g/t Au, containing 402,300 gold ounces , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.29 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au, containing 134,200 gold ounces .

Indicated Mineral Resources of 19.57 million tonnes at 0.64 g/t Au, containing , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.29 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au, containing . Windfall: Indicated Mineral Resources of 9.40 million tonnes at 0.75 g/t Au, containing 227,500 gold ounces , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.60 million tonnes at 1.53 g/t Au, containing 127,800 gold ounces .

Indicated Mineral Resources of 9.40 million tonnes at 0.75 g/t Au, containing , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.60 million tonnes at 1.53 g/t Au, containing . Approx. 89% of Lookout Mountain’s contained gold ounces and 100% of Windfall’s contained gold ounces are in oxide mineralization. Both estimates are constrained by optimized open pits using a gold price of $3,000 per ounce, and the oxide material is considered potentially amenable to heap-leach processing.

All dollar figures in this news release are in US dollars unless otherwise specified.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The technical reports are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s Filings and Technical Reports page.

Qualified Persons and Technical Information

The Grey Fox Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101: Mark Hatton, P.Eng., Stantec Consulting Ltd.; Carson Cybolsky, P.Geo., McEwen Inc.; Sean Farrell, P.Geo., McEwen Inc.; Luke Willis, P.Geo., McEwen Inc.; Gerd Wiatzka, P.Eng., Arcadis; Niel Morrison, P.Eng., DRA Global Ltd.; and Sheldon Smith, MES, P.Geo., Stantec Consulting Ltd.

The Grey Fox Report was prepared with contributions from McEwen Inc., Stantec Consulting Ltd., Arcadis and DRA Global Ltd.

The Lookout Mountain and Windfall Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101: Michael C. Baumann, SME-RM, CPG, McEwen Mining Nevada Inc.; Barry Carlson, P.E., P.Eng., SME-RM, SLR International Corporation; Gary P. Edmondo, CPG, McEwen Mining Nevada Inc.; and Robert L. Kastelic, MSc, CPG, McEwen Mining Nevada Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen is a diversified gold, silver and copper company trading on the NYSE and TSX under the ticker symbol MUX.

The Company provides shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in prolific mineral-rich regions throughout the Americas, including the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA; the Timmins district of Ontario and Flin Flon in Manitoba, Canada; and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also advancing the reactivation of its El Gallo gold and silver mine in Mexico. The Company’s near-term objective is to increase total annual production to 250,000–300,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2030.

In addition, McEwen provides exposure to copper through its 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules development project in San Juan, Argentina. Based on the last equity financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen’s ownership interest is US$457 million.

Los Azules is being developed with the goal of becoming one of the world’s first regenerative copper mines and achieving carbon neutrality by 2038. The Feasibility Study released on October 7, 2025 highlights the project’s strong economics and focus on environmental stewardship.

McEwen also holds a 27.3% interest in Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a publicly traded company deploying PhotonAssay™ units around the world. The Company believes this technology is poised to become the new industry standard for assaying precious and base metals, with Paragon seeking to become a leading service provider in the sector.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested US$290 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with those of shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His goal is to significantly multiply the value of shareholders’ investments and his own, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed are as at the date of this news release and are McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive, or receive in a timely manner, permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.

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