NexTel Medical Corp. Amends Previously Announced Acquisition to Acquire Island 40 Group and Full Subsidiary Platform

Revised transaction expands NexTel’s acquisition from JumpstartRx and NuevistraMed to Island 40 Group’s broader growth platform, adding health services, pharmaceutical access, lab testing, institutional partnerships, and diversified revenue channels

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCID: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, today announced that it has amended its previously announced acquisition of JumpstartRx and NuevistraMed to include the acquisition of Island 40 Group, the parent company of JumpstartRx and NuevistraMed, and its full subsidiary platform.

The revised transaction significantly expands the scope of the original acquisition by bringing NexTel a broader portfolio of health, wellness, pharmaceutical, institutional, and revenue-generation assets designed to accelerate commercial growth across multiple high-opportunity markets.

Island 40 Group is a relationship-driven growth platform built to turn capital, strategic partnerships, market access, and targeted distribution channels into measurable revenue. Through its subsidiary ecosystem, Island 40 Group works across healthcare, sports, group and employee wellness, hospitals and health systems, colleges and universities, employer groups, race teams and racing organizations, and other large targeted demographic networks.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen NexTel’s ability to offer expanded health services, including lab testing, pharmaceutical services, personalized wellness solutions, provider support, direct-to-consumer health platforms, institutional revenue programs, and related clinical access opportunities to NexTel’s existing network of patients and prescribers, while also leveraging Island 40 Group’s broader reach. Island 40 Group currently works with more than 300,000 patients per month across its platform and affiliated channels.

Under the revised transaction terms, NexTel will acquire Island 40 Group and its full portfolio for total consideration of $12.75 million, consisting of $3.5 million in cash and $9.25 million in preferred stock.

“The amended transaction creates a much stronger opportunity for both Island 40 Group and NexTel because it brings the full platform under one unified governance structure, rather than separating individual assets that are more powerful when connected,” said Casey Barksdale, Founder of Island 40 Group. “Island 40 was built around relationships, market access, and revenue creation, while NexTel brings a public company platform, scientific pipeline, and broader healthcare commercialization opportunity. Together, we can pool resources, connect networks, align leadership, and move faster across health services, pharmaceutical access, lab testing, wellness programs, and institutional partnerships. This structure gives us a clearer path to scale the entire platform, create more value for patients and providers, and build a more diversified growth engine for shareholders.”

Island 40 Group’s subsidiary platform includes JumpstartRx, a direct-to-consumer online health and wellness platform; NuevistraMed, a pharmaceutical distribution and clinic support platform for licensed medical providers; Mascot Alliance, a partnership and revenue-generation platform serving colleges and universities, employers, healthcare organizations, and other sports properties; ParkedIt Alliance, a motorsports-focused business acceleration platform; Parked It Health, a health and wellness benefits platform serving drivers, crews, fans, and families; and VLO Flow Energy, a modern energy beverage brand built around paraxanthine-powered focus.

“NexTel believes the amended acquisition better aligns with its long-term commercial strategy,” Matt Dwyer, President of NexTel Medical Corp. “By adding not only direct healthcare and pharmaceutical channels, but also the broader relationship infrastructure needed to introduce new products, expand market access, and create diversified revenue opportunities across healthcare, wellness, institutional partnerships, and consumer-facing platforms.”

Don't miss an insider look into Island 40. Tune in to Buffalo Fireside Chats (@buffalofireside) on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 4:00 PM EST, where Casey will present an in-depth visual breakdown of our progress and key operational moving parts.

The final closing of the revised transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of required financial review, documentation, and other due diligence matters.

About Island 40 Group

Island 40 Group is a relationship-driven growth platform built to help promising companies move from potential to performance. Through strategic access, trusted partnerships, hands-on business acceleration, and targeted distribution opportunities, Island 40 Group helps its subsidiary companies open new markets, create revenue opportunities, and build long-term enterprise value across healthcare, sports, group and employee wellness, motorsports, consumer products, and community-focused business solutions.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical