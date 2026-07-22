SYNERGIE : 2026 HALF-YEAR REVENUES

PRESS RELEASE | July 22nd, 2026 – 5.45pm

2026 HALF-YEAR REVENUE

SYNERGIE continues its growth momentum in the first half of 2026, reporting revenue of €1,709.0 million, up 7.9% (2.3% on a like-for-like basis)

in € m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Variation H1 2026 H1 2025 Variation International 586.8 493.8 +18.8% 1,086.5 957.5 +13.5% France 327.2 332.3 -1.5% 622.5 626.1 -0.6% Total 914.0 826.1 +10.6% 1,709.0 1,583.6 +7.9%

SYNERGIE reported first-half revenue of €1,709.0 million, up 7.9% compared with the first half of 2025 (2.3% on a like-for-like basis). This performance reflects both the contribution from the acquisitions completed in Canada and Switzerland, which generated a €89.4 million perimeter effect, and the resilience of the Group’s core operations in a still challenging economic and geopolitical environment. International operations now account for 63.6% of Group revenue, compared with 60.5% in the first half of 2025.

International revenue increased by 13.5%, driven by the acquisitions completed in Switzerland and Canada, as well as organic growth of 4.1%, reflecting the strength of the Group's positions across its key markets.

Driven by dynamic markets, Southern Europe delivered strong growth of +10.4%. In Northern and Eastern Europe, revenue increased by +5.6% (-3.5% on a like-for-like basis), supported by the integration of the Swiss operations, while on a like-for-like basis activity remained affected by subdued market conditions. Outside Europe, revenue benefited from the acquisition of Agilus in Canada.

In France, first-half revenue amounted to €622.5 million, down -0.6% compared to the first half of 2025. After a first quarter of growth, activity slowed in the second quarter amid an uncertain market environment.

In an international environment still marked by persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties heightened by the conflict in the Middle East, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum while remaining vigilant and agile in adapting its organisations and service offers to evolving market conditions.

NEXT EVENT

Publication of H1 results on September 23rd, 2026, after market closing





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