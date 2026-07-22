kreativschock Celebrates More Than 15 Years in Business, Reinforcing Its Position as a Top Web Design Agency in Göttingen

Göttingen, Germany, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kreativschock WebDesign & Digitalagentur celebrates more than 15 years of hands-on practice as a web design agency in Göttingen, Germany — and puts the spotlight on the service that defines the agency: the One-Day Website. Most website projects take months, with budgets that quietly keep growing. The One-Day Website takes one focused business day, at one transparent fixed price. Concept, content, and goals are prepared together with the client in advance — then, on the build day, clients start the morning with a finished plan and end the day with a complete, individually designed WordPress website. Designed, built, and live. The one-day format is designed for compact business websites of up to around seven pages; larger projects follow their own individually planned schedule.

Like an instant photo, a finished website develops within a single day: the One-Day Website by kreativschock, web design agency in Göttingen.

Fast does not mean stripped down. For businesses looking to have a professional website created in one day, every project in web design from Göttingen delivered by kreativschock ships complete:

Design and structure: an individually designed WordPress website with responsive design for every device.

an individually designed WordPress website with responsive design for every device. Technical SEO foundation: clean URL structures, meta data, and schema.org markup from day one.

clean URL structures, meta data, and schema.org markup from day one. Security and compliance: SSL encryption and GDPR-compliant cookie consent as standard.

SSL encryption and GDPR-compliant cookie consent as standard. Ongoing care: hosting, backups, and software updates covered by a monthly care fee, with additional maintenance available whenever clients need it.

Fast to build, and fast to load: the agency regularly achieves Google PageSpeed scores of 90 or higher on the websites it delivers — pages that open almost instantly, on any device. Its SEO services range from classic search engine optimization and content marketing — ongoing blog content paired with strategic backlink building — to generative engine optimization (GEO): structuring websites so search engines find them and AI-driven search assistants understand and cite them — because visibility in 2026 no longer means ranking in a list of links, it means being the answer the AI recommends.

"After more than 15 years of building websites, we know the biggest hurdle for most business owners is not the technology itself — it is finding someone they can trust with it, long-term," said Simon Hubert, owner of kreativschock. "Most of our clients do not want to become web experts; they want it handled by someone who explains things in plain language. That is why we have hardly lost a client in 15 years."

The website is where the work becomes visible — the thinking behind it starts earlier. kreativschock also advises small and medium-sized businesses on digital strategy, from positioning new products and offers to choosing the channels that win customers.

"Businesses that rent their visibility from social media algorithms are building on borrowed ground," Hubert added. "The website is the only digital property a company truly owns — every article, every backlink, every improvement compounds into an asset no platform policy can take away."

Rooted in Göttingen, at home internationally: the web design agency already works with clients in the United States, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, with reference projects featured on its website. That experience, combined with day-to-day German compliance practice — GDPR-compliant data handling, cookie consent, and the legally required imprint and privacy pages — makes kreativschock a practical partner for international companies seeking to gain a foothold in the German market, where these requirements apply from day one. Clients across Germany, Europe, and worldwide are served through remote collaboration, with on-site appointments available in the Göttingen region. Every project is handled by a personal contact person, not an anonymous ticket system.

About kreativschock WebDesign & Digitalagentur

kreativschock WebDesign & Digitalagentur is a Göttingen-based digital agency for professional WordPress websites, search engine optimization, and content marketing with strategic backlink building. Its signature offer, the One-Day Website, delivers a complete, custom website — designed, built, and launched within a single business day at a fixed price. Beyond the build, the agency advises SMEs on digital strategy, from positioning new products to opening new markets. Drawing on more than 15 years of practice, kreativschock serves clients across Germany, Europe, and worldwide, and helps international companies gain a foothold in the German market. More at www.kreativschock.de.

Press Inquiries

Simon Hubert

kreativschock WebDesign & Digitalagentur

press [at] kreativschock.de

https://www.kreativschock.de

Lower Saxony

37081 Goettingen

Germany