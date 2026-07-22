GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “GoldInxs”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the “IPO”) and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The IPO consisted of 15,448,000 units (each a “Unit”) issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit, pursuant to a final long form prospectus dated June 4, 2026 (the “Prospectus”) for total gross proceeds of $1,544,800 (the “Offering”).

GoldInxs’ common shares (the “Common Shares”) were listed on the TSXV at market open on July 22, 2026, and immediately halted as a procedural requirement of the TSXV. Trading of the Common Shares is expected to resume on or about July 24, 2026, under the trading symbol “INXS”.

Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share in the authorized share structure of the Corporation and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of ‎24 months ‎from the date of issuance.

Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs Mining Corp. comments, "Completing our IPO and commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange marks a defining milestone for GoldInxs and provides the initial capital intended to advance exploration at our Fishpot Property. We believe the Fishpot Property represents a compelling discovery opportunity in central British Columbia, with encouraging historical work and exploration potential. As a newly listed company, our focus is on executing a disciplined exploration strategy, and building GoldInxs into a respected Canadian exploration company."

Barry Miller, Executive Chairman and Director of GoldInxs Mining Corp. comments, "Today's listing is the culmination of months of hard work and reflects our confidence in both the exploration potential of our asset portfolio and the experience of our technical team. With initial funding now in place, GoldInxs intends to advance the Fishpot Property while seeking to increase market awareness and execute on our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to delivering a consistent stream of exploration and corporate milestones as we work to realize the potential of our projects."

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Corporation, such that in the event that the closing price of the Corporation’s Common Shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.40 for any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Corporation may provide notice to the holders of the Warrants that the expiry time of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date which is 15 days from the date of such notice, subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Pursuant to an agency agreement dated June 4, Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as sole agent in respect of the IPO. In connection with the IPO, the Agent received a cash commission of $123,584.00 and 1,235,840 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”), each such Broker Warrant entitling it to purchase one Common Share of the Corporation for $0.10 for 24 months from the closing of the IPO. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $60,000, payable through the issuance of Units (the “Corporate Finance Units”). Each Corporate Finance Unit has a price equal to $0.10 and consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant (a “Corporate Finance Warrant”). The Corporate Finance Warrants have the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

As a result of the closing of the IPO, the Corporation now has 35,135,026 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities on the Fishpot Property, including the Phase 1 exploration program and a portion of the Phase 2 drilling exploration program, as well as TSXV listing and Offering costs, property maintenance payments, general and administrative expenses, and general working capital. The Corporation’s immediate focus is advancing its flagship Fishpot Property through a planned Induced Polarization (IP) survey in August, followed by a targeted drill program of up to 2,000 metres designed to systematically test the highest-priority exploration targets generated through our extensive 2025 geological, geochemical and geophysical work.

The Corporation has granted 2,000,000 stock options (“Options”) pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 Common Shares. The Options will vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable at $0.10 per Common Share until five years from the grant date.

Engagement of Investor Relations and Marketing Firms

The Company is also pleased to announce various strategic marketing and investor relations engagements (the “Engagements”) with arms-length independent contractors and agencies, with the aim of developing the Company’s communication strategy and strengthening exposure to a wider audience.

Investing News Network – INN (Dig Media Inc.)

A service agreement dated March 16, 2026, with services that commenced on April 1, 2026, has been executed by the Company with Investing News Network – INN (Dig Media Inc.) (“INN”) (the "INN Service Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the INN Service Agreement, INN has agreed to provide digital campaigns and other investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. INN has been providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . The services may include news distribution and promotional content through email, social media and other digital channels to a targeted investor audience, including company profile, lead generation, content channels, press release syndication, news marketing, ads, notifications and interviews distributed across INN’s channels and YouTube, and articles distributed through INN, NASDAQ feeds, and MSN Business Gold Outlook Report.

The INN Service Agreement remains in effect for 12 months, until April 1, 2027, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the INN Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by INN, the Company has agreed to provide INN with a cash fee of $48,000 plus applicable GST. INN and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. INN’s business is located at 1200 - 736 Granville Street. Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1G3, Canada, and the email contact is info@investingnewsnetwork.com and its phone number is (604) 688-8231.

Mining.com.au (Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd.)

A service agreement dated July 22, 2026, with services expected to launch on August 1, 2026, has been executed by the Company with Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd. (“Mayfair Media”) trading as Mining.com.au (the "Mayfair Media Service Agreement"). Mayfair Media is an arm’s length media and content marketing service provider based in Australia. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Mayfair Media Service Agreement, Mayfair Media will provide media and content marketing services, including unlimited coverage of newsworthy company announcements, unlimited video interviews and one featured editorials per quarter. The service agreement is on a month to month basis for CAD$3,890 per month and can be cancelled with 30 days notice.



Mayfair Media will provide media and content marketing services, including unlimited coverage of newsworthy company announcements, unlimited video interviews and up to four featured editorials per year. Mayfair Media and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Contract information for Mayfair Media is Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd trading as Mining.com.au, 6/66 Appel Street, Surfers Paradise, Queensland 4217, email: accounts@mining.com.au.

About GoldInxs Mining Corp.

GoldInxs Mining Corp. is an early-stage mineral exploration company based in British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-quality gold and copper assets with strong discovery potential. GoldInxs currently holds two projects: the Fishpot Property in central British Columbia and the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle region. The Corporation follows a disciplined strategy that balances technical strength, geological opportunity, and responsible community engagement. GoldInxs is led by an experienced management and geological team. More information about GoldInxs can be found at https://goldinxs.com/.

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward–looking statements") that relate to the Corporation's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward–looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward–looking statements. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the trading of the Corporation’s Common Shares on the TSXV, the Corporation’s intended use of the proceeds from the IPO, the Corporation’s business objectives going forward, the Corporation’s exploration strategy and long-term growth strategy, the Corporation’s plans to advance exploration at the Fishpot Property, the exploration and discovery potential of the Fishpot Property, the Corporation’s ability to increase market awareness, and the Corporation’s expectation of achieving future exploration and corporate milestones. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward–looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to resume the trading of the Corporation’s Common Shares on the TSXV, failure of the Corporation to use the proceeds of the IPO as intended, and other factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward–looking statement. Any forward–looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.